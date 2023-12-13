Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Elon Musk reveals new Optimus Gen 2 robot; it can do squats, boil eggs & more (WATCH)

    The new robot is 10 kg lighter than the previous version which also makes it faster. Tesla claims it has a 30% walk speed boost. The foot has also been revised to mimic the feet of human beings.

    Elon Musk reveals new Optimus Gen 2 robot it can do squats boil eggs more WATCH gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 13, 2023, 11:02 AM IST

    Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, posted a video showing the company's new Optimus Gen 2 robot. Based on what can be seen at first glance, the robot looks a lot like a person and is capable of doing a variety of tasks, like frying eggs and squatting.

    The most recent robot from Tesla is called Optimus Gen 2, and it replaces Optimus Gen 1, which was revealed in March. Compared to Bumblebee, which was unveiled in September 2021, the year-over-year progress seems to be rapidly advancing.

    For those who are unaware, this robot is a member of Tesla's robots and AI section and prioritises artificial intelligence. The business claims that this is the sole method for creating fully autonomous, bipedal robotics when combined with inference hardware. 

    Thanks to enhanced balance and full-body control over Gen 1, the robot can do actions like full-fledged squats, as seen in the video that Musk posted. According to Tesla, the AI-powered robot has the ability to sense torque, walks faster, and has a geometry similar to that of a human foot. In addition, the robot's overall weight has decreased by 10 kg from the previous iteration.

    It goes one step further in the video and picks up an egg to put it in a boiling device with its new, quicker, 11-DoF hands.  The two Tesla Optimus robots then surprise us in the end by showcasing their hip dance talents. Furthermore, the movements have excellent control over the fingers, arms, and lower body, all of which move in unison.

    This seems like something from a science fiction film. In the not-too-distant future, picture yourself receiving boiled eggs from your robot just before you head off to work. Although it seems unlikely at the moment, given the development of bots like Tesla Optimus, it appears quite likely in the future.

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2023, 11:02 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iQOO 12 5G India s first Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 phone launched check specifications price more gcw

    iQOO 12 5G: India’s first Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 phone launched; Check specifications, price & more

    How to record spatial videos with iOS 17 2 update on your iPhone 15 Pro series gcw

    How to record spatial videos with iOS 17.2 update on your iPhone 15 Pro?

    iOS 17 2 update Journal app Spatial video support rolled out Know how to download it gcw

    iOS 17.2 update: Journal app, Spatial video support rolled out; Know how to download it

    Explained India's interest in Venus, and what Shukrayaan-1 will achieve

    Explained: India's interest in Venus, and what Shukrayaan-1 will achieve

    Explained How shutter magic of Aditya L-1's SUIT showed Sun in a new perspective

    Explained: How shutter magic of Aditya L-1's SUIT showed Sun in new perspective

    Recent Stories

    Lakshadweep orders change of curriculum from Malayalam medium to CBSE English medium anr

    Lakshadweep orders change of curriculum from Malayalam medium to CBSE English medium

    Tripti Dimri to feature alongside Prabhas, Vicky Kaushal? Here's what viral pictures speculate

    'Animal' star Tripti Dimri to romance Prabhas, Vicky Kaushal? Here's what viral pictures speculate

    Will suffer wrath of Allah Turkish MP Hasan Bitmez slams Israel for bombing Gaza, then suffers heart attack (WATCH) AJR

    'Will suffer Allah's wrath ': Turkish MP slams Israel for bombing Gaza, then suffers heart attack (WATCH)

    Solo Leveling: Ali Fazal to lend his voice in Korean anime series; read details RBA

    Solo Leveling: Ali Fazal to lend his voice in Korean anime series; read details

    Karnataka govt weighs to clear land encroachments related to BDA, BBMP vkp

    Karnataka govt weighs to clear land encroachments related to BDA, BBMP

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon