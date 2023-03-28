Only verified accounts can vote in Twitter Polls from April 15, announces Elon Musk

Elon Musk has said only verified Twitter accounts would be eligible to vote in polls starting April 15, a move that the social media company's CEO believes will address advanced AI bot swarms. "The is the only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over. It is otherwise a hopeless losing battle. Voting in polls will require verification for same reason,” he tweeted.

Twitter polls will only be accessible to verified Twitter accounts starting on April 15, announced by CEO Elon Musk. This decision aims to combat the issue of advanced AI bot swarms. Additionally, he said that the 'For You' suggestions, which show a stream of tweets from users on Twitter, will only accept recommendations from verified accounts.

"Only verified accounts will be permitted to appear in 'For You' recommendations as of April 15. This is the only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over. Otherwise, it is a losing struggle. It is otherwise a hopeless losing battle. Voting in polls will require verification for same reason.." CEO Musk tweeted.

Also Read | Apple to launch Rs 2.46 lakh worth mixed reality headset? Here's what we know

That being said, he said, "it's acceptable to have verified bot accounts as long as they abide by the terms of service and don't pose as people."

Elon Musk said on Monday that since paid verification makes it far simpler to spot bots by phone and increases the cost of bots by 10,000%, premium accounts will be the only social media that matter.

Also Read | WhatsApp update: iOS users may be able to send 60 seconds video messages soon

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Given that modern AI can solve any ‘prove you’re not a robot’ tests, it’s now trivial to spin up 100k human-like bots for less than a penny per account. Paid verification increases bot cost by 10,000 per cent and makes it much easier to identify bots by phone and CC clustering."

“Obvious conclusion: paid account social media will be the only social media that matters," he added.

Many users expressed their views in response to Musk’s post. Musk has also revealed that starting on April 1, all legacy Blue verified checkmarks on Twitter would be removed for both individual users and organisations. Individual users of Twitter Blue in India would pay Rs 9,400 per year.

Also Read | Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB Type-C port may launch soon in 2023: Reports