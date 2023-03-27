Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple to launch Rs 2.46 lakh worth mixed reality headset? Here's what we know

    The Apple mixed-reality headset will likely be unveiled this year at Apple WWDC in June 2023. The headset has been a part of the rumour mill for years. Apple will reportedly use a custom chip and OS (operating system) for the mixed-reality headset.

    At this year's Apple WWDC in June 2023, Apple is likely to introduce its eagerly anticipated mixed-reality headset. The headgear has long been a subject of rumors, and various stories have stated that it will cost $3000 (roughly Rs 2.46 lakh).

    The company's top 100 executives were allegedly invited to a high-profile presentation of the product last week in Cupertino, California's Steve Jobs Theater. All of this points to the headset's upcoming release, however several current and former Apple employees don't appear to be sold on the idea, especially given the uncertain state of the economy.

    According to the various media reports, the $3,000 price tag for a product in a "unproven market" is the first concern of several Apple employees. The usefulness of the mixed-reality headgear is another area of contention.

    A mixed-reality device, which resembles ski goggles, combines the features of virtual reality (VR) with augmented reality (AR). The gadget, which essentially wants to replace cellphones, can display information on the eyewear. To put it simply, AR allows you to place digital information over the actual environment, whereas mixed reality headsets enable you see virtual items in the real world. The latter is meant to look more sleeker and more like a pair of spectacles.

    Apple will reportedly use a custom chip and OS (operating system) for the mixed-reality headset and carbon fibre body to ensure a lightweight design.  The company also has to produce custom glasses for customers with weak eyesight. However, Meta and Microsoft, two of Apple's rivals, have also dabbled with mixed-reality headgear and had a mixed response.

