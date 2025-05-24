The OnePlus 13s, the company's next small flagship, will make its Indian debut on June 5 at 12:00 PM IST, according to OnePlus. In India, the gadget will come in three color variants, two of which are reminiscent of the OnePlus 13T lineup: pink satin and black velvet. However, the 13T's gray hue will not be available in India; instead, a unique shade known as Green Silk will be available. Velvet Glass is a new soft-touch coating that is included on both the pink and green models.

OnePlus 13s: Expected design, features and more

The phone will be 8.15mm thick and weigh 185 grams. OnePlus claims that the smartphone is designed for one-handed usage, with a well-balanced weight distribution and curved 2.5D glass panels on both the front and back. In a dramatic design shift, OnePlus has replaced its famous Alert Slider with a new configurable Plus Key. This button may be configured to do a variety of purposes, including switching between sound profiles (Sound, Vibration, and Do Not Disturb), activating AI capabilities, and launching user-selected tools.

In order to improve thermal management, the OnePlus 13s will include one of the biggest vapor chambers in its class and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU. In order to better disperse heat during extended use, the business has also added a unique cooling layer that is built into the rear cover.

It is expected that the OnePlus 13s would have a 16MP front camera for selfies in addition to a dual back camera system with 50MP sensors.

Strong raw performance is expected from the phone due to its established processor. OnePlus is probably going to price the 13s between the OnePlus 13R (which costs Rs 42,999) and the OnePlus 13 (which costs Rs 69,999), given its high-end components. In order to minimize market overlap, the corporation is likely to avoid placing the 13s pricing too close to the 13R.