Nvidia has just dropped its new Nemotron-3 Super AI model, and it's a big deal. Built for smart 'Agentic Systems', this open-source model is Nvidia's direct challenge to giants like Google and Meta.

AI giant Nvidia has just launched a new open-source AI model called ‘Nemotron-3 Super’. But this isn't just another AI model. It's specially designed for what's called ‘Agentic Systems’—AI that can think and act on its own.

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This move is seen as Nvidia's direct challenge to big players like Google, Meta, and OpenAI, and it's already making waves in the tech world.

What are Agentic Systems and why are they a big deal?

Think about the chatbots we use today. They answer our questions. But 'Agentic Systems' go a step further. They can plan and complete complex, multi-step tasks to achieve a goal. For example, if you ask it to plan a trip, this AI can handle everything on its own—from booking tickets to arranging your stay.

Nvidia's Nemotron-3 Super model has the high-level intelligence needed to build these agents. This allows companies to create their own custom AI assistants at a much lower cost.

Open Source: A big win for developers!

What's really important is that Nvidia has made this model ‘open source’. This means software developers from all over the world can use it to create new and innovative applications. It’s a move to ensure that AI technology doesn't just stay in the hands of a few big companies, but is accessible to everyone.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang believes this model will be a fantastic choice for large companies, especially for their data security needs and for building custom AI solutions.

The Tech Race and the Future

Nemotron-3 Super is expected to be a major competitor to existing models like Meta’s ‘Llama’ and Google’s ‘Gemini’. Nvidia claims its model is ahead of the competition in speed, accuracy, and its ability to handle complex calculations.

There's no doubt that in the future, Nvidia's new AI model will bring huge changes to fields like robotics, software development, and customer service.