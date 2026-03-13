Wall Street analysts expect updates on Nvidia’s roadmap and AI market outlook, with commentary around supply-demand trends, AI chips, networking, and optics.

The March 16-19 conference is expected to highlight Nvidia’s next phase of AI development.

Nvidia executive Dion Harris said the company will outline its strategy across the “five layers of AI,” including energy, chips, infrastructure, models and applications.

Global demand for Nvidia chips continues to grow, with ByteDance reportedly planning to deploy about 500 Blackwell AI systems in Malaysia.

Shares of Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) fell 0.4% in premarket trading on Friday as investors looked ahead to the company’s annual GPU Technology Conference next week, widely viewed as the “Super Bowl of AI.”

NVDA stock fell nearly 2% on Thursday and dipped slightly in extended trading.

What Nvidia Plans To Reveal At GTC 2026

The conference, scheduled for March 16-19, is expected to feature updates on Nvidia’s chips, software and AI infrastructure strategy as the company outlines the next phase of AI development.

Speaking ahead of the event, Dion Harris, Nvidia’s senior director of HPC and AI hyperscale infrastructure, said the company plans to discuss its strategy across what CEO Jensen Huang called the “five layers” of AI, according to an interview with Yahoo Finance.

He said the company will highlight work across the entire AI ecosystem, starting with the energy needed to power AI systems and moving through chips, infrastructure, models and applications. “Of course, chips, that's what we're known for. We'll have lots of great announcements describing all the new late breaking technologies and chips that are going to power AI,” he said.

Harris added that Nvidia increasingly views itself as an AI infrastructure company, not just a chipmaker. He noted that the company’s hardware components are designed alongside software through what Nvidia calls “extreme co-design.”

The executive said Nvidia is particularly focused on the fifth layer of AI, which is applications, as software developers and independent software vendors increasingly build AI-powered services across industries. He said Nvidia also will highlight the rapid adoption of AI applications during the conference, saying the industry is in the middle of an “agentic AI explosion.”

What Wall Street Expects From Nvidia’s GTC

Truist called the event the “Super Bowl of AI” and expects Nvidia to provide forecasts on supply-and-demand dynamics, backlog and market growth opportunities. The brokerage said the company is also likely to discuss trends in semiconductors, software and emerging AI models.

Ben Bajarin, principal analyst and CEO of Creative Strategies, said on X that Nvidia participates in 12 of the 18 major segments within the AI infrastructure semiconductor market, which he estimates could reach about $1.4 trillion by 2030, giving the company exposure to 86% of the total opportunity.

Meanwhile, UBS expects updates around Nvidia’s roadmap, particularly around system scalability, networking leadership, and the durability of AI capital spending. Mizuho anticipates Nvidia will discuss areas including inference chips, optical networking technologies, storage platforms, and future architecture developments, CNBC noted.

Bank of America Securities (BofA) said it will be watching for updates on Nvidia’s product pipeline, customized AI systems, and proprietary optics technologies designed for large-scale computing clusters. Melius Research said the conference could also highlight Nvidia’s broader vision for AI, including new chips, software, and infrastructure designed to support rapid growth in the AI market.

Global AI Demand Fuels Nvidia Chip Orders

Demand for Nvidia’s hardware continues to rise as companies worldwide build massive AI computing clusters. ByteDance is reportedly assembling computing capacity outside China using Nvidia chips as it expands its AI ambitions, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

The company is supposedly working with cloud provider Aolani Cloud on plans to deploy roughly 500 Nvidia Blackwell computing systems in Malaysia, totaling about 36,000 B200 chips.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for NVDA was ‘bearish’ amid ‘low’ message volume.

NVDA sentiment and message volume as of March 13 | Source: Stocktwits

One bullish user said NVDA “will breach 190 tomorrow ahead of GTC starting on Monday.”

Another user noted, “When companies like NVIDIA lead the AI infrastructure stack, it keeps critical technology development anchored in the US, supports high skill jobs and strengthens the country’s leadership in the next industrial platform.”

NVDA stock has jumped 58% over the past year.

