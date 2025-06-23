The Nothing Phone 3 is set to launch on July 1st, boasting a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display, triple 50MP rear cameras, and a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. It's also rumored to support 100W fast charging and both wireless and reverse wireless charging.

The Nothing Phone 3, the company's newest flagship product, will be unveiled on July 1. The IT community has been buzzing over the announcement. Prior to its official release, a number of leaks and claims have surfaced that provide important details regarding the upcoming Nothing Phone 3. The next Nothing Phone 3 is anticipated to include a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED screen, per a leak. There might be three back cameras on the gadget, each with a 50 megapixel sensor.

The gadget is probably going to include a 5,150mAh battery and capability for 100W rapid wired charging. It is anticipated that this high-end phone would include both wireless and reverse wireless charging capabilities.

Nothing Phone 3 expected specifications

In a recent update on X (previously Twitter), tipster @gadget_bits disclosed important specifications of the impending Nothing Phone 3. According to rumours, the smartphone would have a 6.7-inch, 1.5K-resolution LTPO OLED screen. It could have a triple-lens back camera configuration, which consists of a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP main sensor.

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 CPU and premium materials will power the Phone 3, according to no official announcement. Along with software upgrades intended to provide a genuinely improved user experience, the business also hinted at major speed gains.

Nothing Phone 3 expected price

The Phone (3) may cost around Rs 60,000 in India, while the precise cost will be disclosed after launch. This might make it Nothing's most expensive product to yet by placing it in the high mid-range to lower premium category.