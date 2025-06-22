Nothing's Phone (3) will feature a new "Glyph Matrix" LED display, replacing the signature Glyph Interface. This dot-matrix design promises a more dynamic communication style, resembling the AniMe Vision display on ASUS ROG phones.

With the forthcoming Phone (3), consumer tech company Nothing, located in London, is taking a daring break from its distinctive design aesthetic. The firm has revealed the "Glyph Matrix," which will replace the famous Glyph Interface, in a teaser posted on X (previously Twitter). This is the biggest graphic change the brand has made to its smartphone portfolio to date.

In the video, an LED display in the shape of a dot matrix is seen close to the upper left corner of the phone's translucent back panel. The preview's slogan, "When light becomes language," alludes to a change towards a more expressive and dynamic mode of communication.

The Glyph Matrix seemed to be a grid-based system, however the Glyph Interface employed segmented LED strips to indicate call alarms, charge status, and notifications. Early in June, when the Headphone (1) debut was announced, nothing alluded to the change.

The Glyph Matrix first resembles the AniMe Vision display on the ASUS ROG Phone, which displays pictures, animations, and other content for customisation and notification reasons.

On July 1 at 10.30 p.m. IST, the company's "Come to Play" launch event will include the new UI and the Nothing Phone (3).

Nothing Phone 3: Expected specifications

The latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor from Qualcomm will power the Phone (3). The business claims that, in comparison to the previous generation, consumers may anticipate a performance boost of up to 88% in GPU output, a 33% rise in CPU capabilities, and a 125% gain in AI-related activities.

Additionally, the gadget will maintain the longest software commitment of any Nothing product to date: seven years of security patches and five years of OS upgrades.

Additional anticipated features include a 6.77-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 3000 nits. The phone is said to include a 5,000mAh battery with 50W wired and 20W wireless charging, 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, a triple back camera arrangement with a 50MP primary sensor, and a 32MP front camera.