The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) advises new phone owners to immediately update five key security settings. These include activating 'Find My Device', using offline tracking, securing lock screen notifications, setting a power-off password, and locking the SIM card.

Getting a new smartphone is always super exciting. The moment you unbox it, you're probably busy checking the camera quality and installing all your favourite apps. But hold on, before you get lost in all that, there's something far more important: your phone's security. The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) has advised new phone buyers to take a few immediate security steps. Here are 5 key settings you must change to protect your personal data and banking details.

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Activate 'Find My Device' to track your phone

If your phone gets lost or stolen, the 'Find My Device' (for Android) or 'Find My' (for iPhone) feature is a lifesaver. The first thing you should do is check if this setting is turned on. It lets you see your phone's location on a map, make it ring remotely, or even wipe all your data if you can't get it back.

Use Offline Tracking and Remote Lock

Many new smartphones can be tracked even if they aren't connected to the internet. Make sure you turn on the 'Offline Finding' feature. This gives you a chance to find your phone even if it's switched off. Also, don't forget to activate 'Remote Lock'. This lets you lock your stolen phone from wherever you are, preventing anyone from accessing it.

Secure Your Lock Screen Notifications

Think about it – anyone can read your OTPs and private messages right from your lock screen. To stop this, go to your 'Notifications on Lock Screen' settings. Choose the 'Hide Sensitive Content' or 'Don't show notifications at all' option. This way, no one can read your messages unless they unlock your phone.

Set a Password to Power Off Your Phone

When a thief steals a phone, the first thing they usually do is switch it off. But some phones, like those from Realme, Oppo, and OnePlus, have a great feature that requires a password to power off the device. If you enable the 'Password to power off' setting, no one can switch off your phone without your permission. This gives you extra time to track it.

Lock Your SIM Card to Prevent Fraud

SIM Swap scams are becoming very common these days. To stop criminals from putting your SIM into another phone to get your OTPs, use the 'SIM Card Lock' feature. Once it's on, you'll need to enter a PIN every time the phone is restarted or the SIM is moved to a new device. This adds a strong layer of security for your bank accounts.