Reliance Jio’s Aarogya AI Clinic: Just Look in the Mirror to Check Your Health
Jio Aarogya AI was introduced at the India AI Impact conference. This AI-based clinic performs an initial check-up on patients using a smart mirror and a voice AI doctor, and recommends consulting a specialist if needed.
Jio Arokya AI grabs attention at the India AI Impact Conference
Jio unveiled its 'Jio Aarogya AI' model at the India AI Impact conference. This AI clinic aims to make primary healthcare faster, easier, and cheaper, especially in remote areas.
Jio Aarogya AI: An AI-based clinic for primary healthcare
This AI-powered system checks and analyzes a patient's key health metrics in minutes. It identifies potential health risks and suggests seeing a specialist if needed. The company says the goal is to detect diseases early and speed up treatment.
Smart Mirror and Voice AI Doctor feature
Patients stand before a 'Smart Mirror' that scans visual signs like eyes and skin. The AI analyzes this for a health assessment. A 'Voice AI Doctor' converses in multiple Indian languages to understand symptoms, making it widely accessible.
Prioritizing emergency care
'Jio Aarogya AI' categorizes patients based on their condition, prioritizing those needing immediate medical help. This is expected to reduce doctors' workloads, allowing them to focus on serious cases. The company clarified that the AI system only provides an initial assessment; no medicine or treatment is given without a doctor's consultation.
Integration of Digital Health Infrastructure and Handheld Devices
The company says this model will help strengthen the current health infrastructure. AI clinics can be set up where there's digital connectivity. Medical devices like portable X-ray and portable ECG can also be linked to this system. Additionally, patients can get online consultations and order medicines digitally.
Transforming the healthcare sector through digital connectivity
Using the country's fast-growing digital connectivity, if models like Jio Aarogya AI are implemented on a large scale, they will bridge the gap between initial check-ups and specialist consultations. Such tech will play a key role in improving healthcare services in rural and remote areas.
