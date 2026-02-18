'Jio Aarogya AI' categorizes patients based on their condition, prioritizing those needing immediate medical help. This is expected to reduce doctors' workloads, allowing them to focus on serious cases. The company clarified that the AI system only provides an initial assessment; no medicine or treatment is given without a doctor's consultation.

Integration of Digital Health Infrastructure and Handheld Devices

The company says this model will help strengthen the current health infrastructure. AI clinics can be set up where there's digital connectivity. Medical devices like portable X-ray and portable ECG can also be linked to this system. Additionally, patients can get online consultations and order medicines digitally.