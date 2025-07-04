The iPhone 17 Pro Max is rumored to boast a 5,000mAh battery, a significant jump from the iPhone 16 Pro Max's 4,676mAh. This upgrade, coupled with the anticipated A19 Pro chip, could lead to record-breaking battery life for Apple devices.

Apple’s upcoming flagship, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, is rumoured to receive a significant battery upgrade, potentially making it the most power-packed iPhone yet. According to a new report, the top-end iPhone 17 model, which is anticipated to ship in September, may be the first Apple device with a 5,000mAh battery.

The report was made public on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo by tipster Instant Digital. If true, this would represent a significant improvement over the current iPhone 16 Pro Max, which reportedly has a 4,676mAh battery. The higher capacity may result in longer screen-on time and better performance per charge, even though Apple often emphasises battery life in terms of consumption, like as playing audio or video.

For comparison, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is said to have a 33-hour movie playback time and a 105-hour audio playback time. As a result, the iPhone 17 Pro Max may establish a new standard for durability among Apple devices.

Other leaks about iPhone 17 Pro Max

There have been rumours of additional significant internal improvements in addition to this alleged update. With the iPhone 17 Pro models, Apple is anticipated to switch from the present graphite-based thermal management technology to a new vapour chamber cooling system. According to reports, the modification is intended to solve the A19 Pro chip's high heat output, which is anticipated to power the gadget.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to provide significant performance improvements. Single-core scores exceeding 4,000 and multi-core performance above 10,000 are suggested by alleged Geekbench findings. 12GB of RAM and Apple's A19 Pro processor, which might be produced using TSMC's N3P process, a more effective version of its 3nm node, would support these enhancements.

As with any leaks, it is important to exercise caution until the Cupertino tech giant formally confirms the information.