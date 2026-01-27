Apple has launched an upgraded new AirTag. It features longer range capability, increased alarm volume, and precise tracking features. Full details inside.

Tech giant Apple has today introduced a new version of its popular tracking device, the 'AirTag'. This new AirTag, which comes with features significantly improved over the previous model, is expected to be a great help to users.

If you're someone who frequently searches for where you've placed your keys, wallet, or bike keys, then this news is for you!

1. Longer Range

A major drawback of the old AirTag was the difficulty in getting a signal beyond a certain distance. However, this new 2026 model AirTag uses a next-generation Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip.

This allows you to locate the AirTag from a much longer distance than before using your iPhone. It will also be very helpful for finding your bike in a large parking area.

2. Louder Alerts

Often, if an AirTag gets stuck under a sofa or deep inside a bag, we can't hear the sound it makes. To fix this, the speaker system in the new AirTag has been modified.

It is capable of producing a higher decibel sound than before. This makes it easy to find the AirTag by its sound, even in a noisy place or inside a closed bag.

3. Precision Finding

With the help of the new chip, the 'Precision Finding' feature has been further enhanced. Your iPhone screen will show the direction and distance to your item with a very precise arrow mark. It has the ability to guide you accurately even if the item is on a different floor or behind walls.

Privacy & Safety

To prevent the misuse of AirTags for stalking, Apple has added extra security features to this new model. If someone else's AirTag is in your bag without your knowledge, it will immediately send an alert to your phone and also make a sound.

Design and Battery

Although it looks like the old model, it has a slightly more robust build. Also, replacing its replaceable battery has been made easier. It is designed to be water and dust resistant.

Price and Availability:

It has been announced that sales of this new AirTag will begin soon. The price is expected to be slightly higher than the old model.

For those who waste time searching for lost items, this new release from Apple is definitely a blessing!