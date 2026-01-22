News of updates to Apple Intelligence, including a revamped Siri, is seen as central to Apple’s push to regain footing in the AI market, where it has trailed Silicon Valley peers.

Apple is reportedly planning to introduce a ChatGPT-style chatbot later this year.

Apple stock, down 9% so far this month, remains under pressure as investors question what many view as a flawed AI strategy.

The iPhone maker will report its Q1 results next week.

Apple, Inc. is preparing to revamp its Siri virtual assistant in a big way, which would be a prominent catalyst for the company’s business, noted tech analyst and Apple bull Gene Munster said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Munster, managing partner at Deepwater Asset Management, said he expects Apple to roll out the updated Siri in April, followed by a Siri-powered ChatGPT-like chatbot in September. The two potential developments would power “multiple expansion over the next 8 months,” he said in an X post on Wednesday.

Chatbot Play, Siri Revamp

Bloomberg broke the news about the Apple chatbot earlier in the day. The agency’s report said Apple’s chatbot, code-named Campos, will be deeply embedded in the iPhone, iPad, and Mac operating systems and replace the current Siri interface. Users will be able to summon the new service the same way they open Siri now, by speaking the “Siri” command or holding down the side button.

The feature will be released alongside new features in Apple Intelligence, the umbrella term for the company’s AI functionality. The iPhone maker lags behind in AI, failing to deliver long-promised features that rival devices have for years. The ones it has rolled out aren’t particularly well-received either.

Apple will likely debut some of those at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June. The company has not announced a date for the event so far.

AAPL Stock Under Pressure

Apple's lagging behind in artificial intelligence has weighed on its stock, even as AI development has become the primary driver of momentum across the broader technology sector. As a result, Apple shares significantly lagged peers in 2025, gaining just 8.6% for the year, and have extended those losses into the new year, falling nearly 9% so far.

Despite the weak performance, retail investors remain cautiously optimistic. According to a recent poll on Stocktwits, about 40% of respondents believe Apple's stock will "slowly grind higher."

Last week, Apple announced that it had entered a multiyear partnership with Google to use its Gemini AI models for Apple Intelligence. That means Gemini will be the bedrock for Apple’s Siri assistant and other AI features. Apple has a partnership with OpenAI, whose AI models powered the early AI tools on Apple products.

What’s Next In Apple’s Calendar?

Updates to Apple Intelligence, including the revamped Siri, are central to Apple’s turnaround in the AI market.

The iPhone maker is set to report fiscal first-quarter results on Jan. 29, followed by the company’s annual shareholder meeting on Feb. 24. Analysts expect Q1 revenue to increase by 11.4% to $138.5 billion and adjusted profit to rise by a similar pace to $2.7 per share, according to Koyfin.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<