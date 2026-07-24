Google has simplified switching from an iPhone to Android with an improved migration experience, offering a new wireless method that transfers more data like eSIMs and passwords. This guide details the step-by-step process for both the new wireless transfer and the traditional cable method, ensuring a smooth transition.

Google has made the transition from iPhone to Android actually easier this year if you've been putting it off because you're afraid about losing your texts, passwords, or images. You may now transfer more of your data wirelessly without using an additional app thanks to Android 17's improved migration experience. Here's how to do it precisely.

Depending on your new Android phone, you may choose between the two transfer options that Google now supports. Some Google Pixel smartphones as well as Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip8 and Z Fold8 series are compatible with the improved approach, and more devices will shortly follow. Using a cable or the Android Switch software, every other Android phone use the traditional approach.

Your phone will automatically detect which method to use during setup, so you don’t need to figure this out yourself.

Wireless Way

Step 1: Prepare both devices. Make sure both your new Android phone and your old iPhone are powered on and completely charged. When your Android phone presents you for a setup choice, choose "set up with an iPhone."

Step 2: Pair the devices. Your new Android phone will display a QR code on the screen. Use your iPhone's camera to scan it; this will link the two devices for the transmission.

Step 3: Decide what to duplicate. Once linked, you'll be able to specify which data types to send. Keep both phones near to each other until the process is complete.

Step 4: Move your eSIM. You will be asked to transfer your eSIM after your data has been transferred. You can use a physical SIM card or download a new eSIM if your previous iPhone does not allow eSIM transfer. Keep in mind that the availability of eSIM transfers varies by cell provider and phone model.

Step 5: Transfer your conversations on WhatsApp. Once your primary setup is finished, WhatsApp data moves independently. Once your Android phone is operational, you will be prompted to take care of this.

Cable Way

This is an older but still dependable method if your phone isn't yet on the updated list.

Step 1: Get your gadgets ready. Both your old iPhone and your new Android phone should be turned on and fully charged. When prompted, select to set up using an iPhone.

Step 2: Log in and establish a connection. After choosing the iPhone setup option and logging into your Google Account, adhere to the on-screen instructions until you are prompted to use a cable to connect both devices.

Step 3: Choose your information. Select the apps and data you wish to transfer after connecting. You could notice some additional instructions here if you're migrating WhatsApp.

Step 4: Await the completion of the transfer. After everything has properly transferred, a confirmation page will show up.

Step 5: Turn iMessage off on your iPhone. This step is important; omit it and you may cease receiving SMS from other iPhone users. Go to your iPhone's Settings, then Apps, Messages, then turn off iMessage.

Here's where the enhanced technique outperforms. Both methods move contacts, photos, videos, calendar events, messages (including SMS, MMS, and iMessage text and media), WhatsApp history, applications, music, notes, alarms, call history, and home screen layout.

Your eSIM, your whole Google Account, stored passwords and passkeys, and Wi-Fi login credentials are three truly helpful features that the traditional technique cannot accomplish remotely. The updated technique instantly transfers everything into Google Password Manager if you use Apple's Passwords app. To do the same thing using the traditional way, you must follow a few manual procedures.

Switching phone ecosystems used to require a good amount of manual rebuilding. With this improved method, the majority of the hard lifting is now done automatically, leaving you with a functional Android phone, your passwords intact, and your eSIM ready to go, all without having to launch a single third-party program.