The Motorola Razr 60 has launched in India with a dual camera, large cover display, and MediaTek Dimensity processor. It boasts a 6.9-inch main display and a 3.6-inch cover display, both with AMOLED technology. It is priced at Rs 49,999.

This week, the Motorola Razr 60 made its debut in the Indian market. The Razr 60 Ultra was released in the nation this year, only a few months before to its debut. With Android pre-installed, the Moto Razr 60 is the series' most reasonably priced model and aims to encourage more people to try the flip phone. The new Motorola gadget has a dual camera setup, a large cover display, and a MediaTek Dimensity CPU.

The Razr 60 features a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED primary display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3000 nits of peak brightness. There's also a 3.6-inch cover display with an LTPO AMOLED panel, but with a 90Hz refresh rate and reduced brightness. The outside display provides access to maps for navigation, audio playback control without having to flip it open, app shortcuts, and calling/messaging capabilities.

The MediaTek Dimensity 7400X processor, which powers the Razr 60, has 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. It comes pre-installed with Android 15 and has the Moto UI with new AI capabilities on top. The Motorola Razr 60 is a flip phone, hence its battery capacity is limited to 4,500mAh with 30W charging and 15W wireless capability.

The gadget features a dual back camera system with a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a main 50MP sensor with OIS. The phone has a 32MP camera on the front. According to Motorola, the Razr 60's titanium hinge has undergone extensive testing and is capable of withstanding more than 500K flip cycles.

It features an IP48 rating for water protection, two stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos compatibility, and a fingerprint sensor on the side for further security. There isn't much competition for the Razr 60 because the flip phone market is mostly in the upper category.

The Motorola Razr 60 costs Rs 49,999 in India, which includes the single 8GB + 256GB option. Motorola is releasing the Razr 60 in three colors, with sales beginning on June 4 in the nation.