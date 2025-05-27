Image Credit : Motorola website

For those seeking a fashionable smartphone with respectable performance around Rs 1,9000, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is the ideal choice. The phone has small bezels, a vegan leather back finish, a 3D curved display, and a stylish, light frame.

Its Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset gives it an amazing IP68 certification for resistance to dust and water. Flipkart is offering a great price on the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion if you're searching for a dependable phone for less than Rs 25,000.