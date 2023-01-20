Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Microsoft layoff: 'After working for over 21 years...' Indian man pens heartfelt note after being fired

    Microsoft layoffs: An Indian man has been fired by the company even after giving 21 years of his life to Microsoft. Prashant Kamani, who lost his job at a prestigious tech firm, has shared the news of his layoff on LinkedIn, saying that this has hit him hard.
     

    Microsoft layoff After working for over 21 years Indian man Prashant Kamani pens heartfelt note on Linkedin after being fired
    First Published Jan 20, 2023, 7:21 PM IST

    Following Microsoft's announcement on Wednesday that it would be letting go 10,000 people, or around 5% of its entire staff, social media platforms have been inundated with layoff-related anecdotes, each of which is unique. In one such incident, an Indian man said that, after spending over 21 years working for Microsoft, he was fired from his position.

    Taking to LinkedIn, Prashant Kamani wrote: "Microsoft was my first job after college, and I still remember coming over to a foreign land all nervous and excited, wondering what life has in store for me. After working for over 21 years at Microsoft, multiple roles, multiple organisations... I can truly say it’s been very fulfilling and rewarding."

    Also Read | Google parent Alphabet to cut 12,000 employees; Read Sundar Pichai's full statement

    Seattle-based Kamani started his career as a software design engineer in 1999 and worked for a little over 15 years. After working as a manager of software engineering, he left the organisation in 2015. Before returning to Microsoft as the lead software development manager, he then spent two years at Amazon.

    He also expressed gratitude to the Microsoft team for making the most significant contributions in his life. Kamani was a Principal Software Development Manager at Microsoft and he was asked to leave. 

    Kamani graduated from St. Stephen's College in Delhi with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry. He graduated from Savitribai Phule Pune University with a Master's in Computer Science. As he stated in his note, Kamani's first position was with Microsoft, which required him to go to the US market.

    Also Read | Microsoft CEO announces 10,000 job cuts; Read his full letter, how company will help affected employees

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2023, 7:21 PM IST
