Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Microsoft engineer claims firm's AI tool generates sexual, violent images: Report

    Shane Jones, who’s worked at Microsoft for six years, has been testing the company’s AI image generator in his free time and told he is disturbed by his findings. He’s warned Microsoft of the sexual and violent content that the product, Copilot Designer, is creating, but said the company isn’t taking appropriate action.

    Microsoft engineer claims firm's AI tool generates sexual, violent images: Report gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 7, 2024, 1:39 PM IST

    Shane Jones, an AI developer at Microsoft, expressed his worries in a letter on Wednesday, alleging that there are insufficient measures in place to prevent the company's AI picture generator, Copilot Designer, from producing offensive content, such as graphic or lewd images.  Jones claimed he previously warned Microsoft management but saw no action, prompting him to send the letter to the Federal Trade Commission and Microsoft's board.

    In the letter, which he posted on LinkedIn, Jones wrote, "Inside the company, there are systemic issues where the product is creating harmful images that could be offensive and inappropriate for consumers." He lists his title as "principal software engineering manager".

    A Microsoft representative refuted the accusations of ignoring safety concerns, according to The Guardian. They emphasized the existence of "robust internal reporting channels" for addressing issues related to generative AI tools. As of now, there has been no response from Shane Jones regarding the spokesperson's statement.

    The letter's main complaint is with Microsoft's Copilot Designer, an image-generation application that uses OpenAI's DALL-E 3 system for processing. It works by using textual cues to create visuals. Alongside this rapid development, concerns have arisen regarding the potential misuse of AI for spreading disinformation and generating harmful content that promotes misogyny, racism, and violence.

    Microsoft refuted the allegations by claiming to have specialized teams assigned to assess any safety risks associated with its AI capabilities. They further assert that they set up meetings between Jones and their Office of Responsible AI, indicating that they are prepared to handle his concerns inside.

    Microsoft introduced Copilot, its "AI companion," last year, and has since heavily marketed it as a game-changing way to incorporate AI technologies into both artistic and business endeavors.

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2024, 1:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Elon Musk ready to drop lawsuit against Sam Altman if he changes OpenAI's name to THIS gcw

    Elon Musk ready to drop lawsuit against Sam Altman if he changes OpenAI's name to THIS

    Xiaomi 14 to launch in India today: When, where to watch event LIVE? What to expect? gcw

    Xiaomi 14 to launch in India today: When, where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

    Xiaomi 14 to launch in India on March 7: Here's what you can expect from it gcw

    Xiaomi 14 to launch in India on March 7: Here's what you can expect from it

    Rs 18,999 trends on social media & Realme 12+ new smartphone is the reason gcw

    'Rs 18,999' trends on social media & Realme's new smartphone is the reason

    Explained Govt launches Chakshu portal to curb online fraud Know what it is How to use why this name gcw

    Explained: Govt launches Chakshu portal to curb online fraud; Know what it is? How to use?

    Recent Stories

    Indian origin manufacturer 'Swad' among 6 cinnamon products that US FDA wants consumers to stop using

    Indian-origin manufacturer's 'Swad' among 6 cinnamon products that US FDA wants consumers to stop using

    SHOCKING! Elderly man forced to dance on burning coal in Thane over suspicion of practising black magic anr

    SHOCKING! Elderly man forced to dance on burning coal in Thane over suspicion of practising black magic

    Taliban exhibits rocket launchers, bombs alongside artefacts in Afghanistan museum snt

    Taliban exhibits rocket launchers, bombs alongside artefacts in Afghanistan museum

    'Kalki 2898 AD': Prabhas, Disha Patani and team jets off to Italy for a song shoot, see picture NIR

    'Kalki 2898 AD': Prabhas, Disha Patani and team jets off to Italy for a song shoot, see picture

    PM Modi in Srinagar, enjoys majestic view of Shankaracharya Hill; See pics AJR

    PM Modi in Srinagar, enjoys majestic view of Shankaracharya Hill; See pics

    Recent Videos

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon