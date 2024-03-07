Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Want to ask managers for help? Meta CTO shares key tips on seeking managerial assistance

    If you feel timid about asking your manager for help, Meta CTO Andrew 'Boz' Bosworth has a different way for you to frame it. Bosworth said in an interview posted Sunday on "Lenny's Podcast," that he loves a 5-10 sentence email explaining where progress has been made and if there are any roadblocks.

    Sometimes workers need the assistance of their bosses but find it difficult to ask for it. Since a workplace is a dynamic environment, it might be challenging to predict how an issue will be seen in the cabin. But Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth might just know how to solve your issue.

    In an interview with "Lenny's Podcast," the CTO of Meta discussed how he prefers emails that highlight accomplishments rather than just listing issues. Talking further on the value of communication, Bosworth stated that no one wants their staff to be more "awesome" than their bosses.

    Bosworth recommended in the interview that if you have an issue, send a brief email with five to ten phrases rather than contacting your employer. He explained that he "loves a 5-10 sentence email explaining where progress has been made."

    He suggested in this email to discuss your progress and any obstacles you've had with the management. He then said that everything is going well, your manager doesn't need to respond. But if there's a chance to improve, it gives your boss a chance to guide you early on. He continued by saying that these emails not only let your supervisor know what you're working on, but they also make it simpler for them to assist you in the future by helping them understand what you're working on.

    But, asking for assistance frequently does not guarantee that your supervisor will address every issue. Bosworth clarified that there are situations when a manager's most effective action is to back off and let you tackle an issue.

    Bosworth also discussed the value of communication, stating that he would like to be aware of problems at the outset rather than learning of a project's failure after six months. He urged staff members to speak up when necessary and to view their work as accomplishing the task competently—even if it meant asking for assistance—rather than as doing it all alone.

    Additionally, he gave reassurance that supervisors are available to assist staff members and cheer them on. "Nobody wants you to be more awesome than your manager does," he stated. In the interview, the CTO for Meta also talked about his interactions with Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta. He claimed that when Mark Zuckerberg assigns a worker to the most important project at Meta, he pays close attention to every little detail.

