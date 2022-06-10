Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meta urged to review its policies on moderation of Persian-language content over Iran's protests

    With the Internet heavily censored in Iran, Instagram has emerged as the primary platform for communication, as it remains unblocked. 
     

    Meta urged to review its policies on moderation of Persian-language content over Iran's protests - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 10, 2022, 2:57 PM IST

    Three human rights organisations called on Facebook and Instagram owner Meta to change its policies on Persian-language content about Iran on Thursday, claiming that restrictions had hampered Iranians' ability to exchange information during ongoing protests.

    Meta had to alter the restrictions on potentially sensitive content and human and automatic moderation, as per London-based freedom of expression group Article 19, global digital rights group Access Now, and the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI).

    With the Internet heavily censored in Iran, Instagram has emerged as the primary platform for communication, as it remains unblocked. Other social media platforms, including Telegram, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook, are blocked in Iran.

    As per the organisations, Instagram "suffers from a lack of trust and transparency" among Persian-language users, and Meta must ensure that "its content moderation practises uphold and protect human rights and freedom of expression."

    They added that these concerns were raised during a meeting with a Meta content policy manager.

    Protests against Iran's leadership, led by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, have raged for several weeks, sparked by price increases.

    However, activists claim that Meta has removed some content from Instagram documenting the protests, depriving users of a vital source of information about what is happening inside the country.

    The temporary suspension earlier this year of the hashtag #IWillLightACandleToo in memory of the victims of Iran's shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner in 2020 sparked outrage.

    The statement expressed concern about removing Instagram content containing the protest chant "Death to Khamenei" or similar slogans critical of Iran's leadership.

    Meta previously granted a temporary exception for such chants in July 2021 and has now granted exemptions related to Russia's war on Ukraine.

    The organisations demanded consistency from Meta, expressing concern that "this lack of nuance causes problematic takedowns of newsworthy protest posts or posts that could help directly or indirectly corroborate human rights abuses."

    The groups also demanded "more transparency" on automated processes, such as using media banks for automatic takedowns based on specific phrases, images, or audio.

    Concerns were raised "about the oversight of human moderation processes" following allegations in a BBC Persian report that Iranian officials attempted to bribe Persian-language moderators for Meta at a Germany-based content moderation contractor.

    Meta denied having ties to the Iranian government at the time and said moderators review a randomised selection of content to see if it violates rules, "removing any room for subjectivity."

    Also read: Who is Javier Olivan, Meta's next COO? What is his net worth?

    Also read: Sheryl Sandberg steps down as Meta COO: Her career, net worth, family and more

    Also read: Over 7 billion voice messages sent every day, new tools unveiled for better experience

    Last Updated Jun 10, 2022, 2:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple to handle lending itself with buy now pay later service All you need to know gcw

    Apple to handle lending itself with 'buy now, pay later' service; All you need to know

    OnePlus Nord 2T 5 things you need to know about this smartphone gcw

    OnePlus Nord 2T: 5 things you need to know about this smartphone

    Apple to start production of M2 Pro chipset to be made on 3Nm process gcw

    Apple to start production of M2 Pro chipset, to be made on 3Nm process

    Meta halts dual-camera smartwatch development to focus on wearables gcw

    Meta halts dual-camera smartwatch development, to focus on wearables

    Instagram to now allow users to pin posts on profile grid here is all about it gcw

    Instagram to now allow users to pin posts on profile grid; here's all about it

    Recent Stories

    Amazon launches AR powered virtual try on for shoes Here s how it works gcw

    Amazon launches AR-powered virtual try-on for shoes; Here's how it works

    Darwin Nunez transfer: Will Manchester United Erik ten Hag snatch Liverpool target away?-ayh

    Darwin Nunez transfer: Will Manchester United's Erik ten Hag snatch Liverpool's target away?

    No Heung-Min Son in PFA Premier League Team of the Year infuriates football enthusiasts snt

    No Heung-Min Son in PFA Premier League Team of the Year infuriates football enthusiasts

    Apple to handle lending itself with buy now pay later service All you need to know gcw

    Apple to handle lending itself with 'buy now, pay later' service; All you need to know

    Who is Sam Asghari? Meet Britney Spears's 3rd husband after Jason Alexander, Kevin Federline RBA

    Who is Sam Asghari? Meet Britney Spears's 3rd husband after Jason Alexander, Kevin Federline

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon