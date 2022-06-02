Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Javier Olivan, Meta's next COO? What is his net worth?

    Javier Olivan will replace Sheryl Sandberg, who made a shock announcement on Wednesday that she would step down as Meta COO in the fall.

    Who is Javier Olivan, Meta's next COO? What is his net worth? snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    San Francisco, First Published Jun 2, 2022, 10:56 AM IST

    Meta Platforms veteran Javier Olivan will take over as the company's Chief Operating Officer (COO) after playing a pivotal but largely behind-the-scenes role in boosting the social media giant's exponential growth for 15 years. The Spaniard will replace Sheryl Sandberg, who made a shock announcement on Wednesday that she would step down from the post in the fall.

    Also read: Sheryl Sandberg steps down as Meta COO: Her career, net worth, family and more

    Sandberg's decision to step down as Meta COO comes at a time when the social media juggernaut faces an uncertain future and fierce competition. The social network has recently rebranded itself in a pivot toward a belief the internet is headed towards becoming an immersive virtual world, referred to as the metaverse.

    "Fourteen years later, it is time for me to write the next chapter of my life," Sandberg said. "I am not entirely sure what the future will bring -- I have learned no one ever is."

    All about Javier Olivan

    Olivan, who hails from the Pyrenees region of northern Spain, holds degrees in electrical and industrial engineering from the University of Navarra and a master's in business administration from Stanford University.

    Before joining Facebook as Head of International Growth in 2007, Olivan worked at Japan's NTT and Siemens.

    At the time of joining Facebook, the company has a user base of around 40 million, which has now grown to 3.6 billion. According to an interview Olivian gave in 2010 to VentureBeat, he pushed Facebook's expansion into countries such as India, Japan, Russia, Indonesia and Brazil. 

    In 2011, Olivan was promoted to Vice President, Growth - a position he held till 2018. According to his LinkedIn profile, during this time, he led all growth efforts, which focused on bringing the family of apps and new technology to everyone worldwide. This includes Facebook's efforts to accelerate connectivity in collaboration with mobile operators worldwide.

    In 2018, Olivan became the VP of Central Products, where he led and managed the products and functions that span the four large Meta applications: Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, and Messenger. This includes growth efforts, integrity, ads, commerce and social impact efforts.

    Also read: Meta brings 3D virtual avatars for profile photos, stickers on Facebook Messengers, Instagram

    In January 2022, Olivan was made the Chief Growth Officer and VP, Cross-Meta Products and Infrastructure, where his key role is to lead and manage the products and functions that span the four large Meta applications: Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, and Messenger.

    While there is no confirmation on Olivan's earnings, it is speculated that his net worth is around 15-20 million dollars.

    As Meta COO, Olivan will continue to lead infrastructure and corporate development. But his portfolio will also include advertising and business products, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

    One thing is unlikely to change. Olivan will continue to stay out of the limelight as he carries out the COO job. This contrasts with Sandberg, who appeared before Congress, wrote a best-selling book about women in the workplace and often represented Facebook to outside audiences.

    Also read: Cambridge Analytica scandal: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg sued by Washington, DC AG

    "This role will be different from what Sheryl has done. It will be a more traditional COO role where Javi will be focused internally and operationally, building on his strong track record of making our execution more efficient and rigorous," Zuckerberg said.

    Meanwhile, Olivian too expressed his excitement upon taking this new role and thanked Zuckerberg for the opportunity. "I'm excited to take on this new challenge as COO. As Mark said, you can't really replace someone like Sheryl; so while I'll have the same title, this will be a different role," he wrote in a Facebook post.

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2022, 10:56 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    End of an era writes Zuckerberg after Sheryl Sandberg steps down as Meta COO gcw

    'End of an era,' writes Zuckerberg after Sheryl Sandberg steps down as Meta COO

    Sheryl Sandberg steps down as Met COO: Her career, net worth, family and more snt

    Sheryl Sandberg steps down as Meta COO: Her career, net worth, family and more

    Remote work no longer acceptable return or get out Elon Musk s ultimatum to Tesla employees gcw

    'Remote work no longer acceptable, return or...' Elon Musk's ultimatum to Tesla employees

    Commercial LPG cylinder price slashed, Know rates in your city - adt

    Commercial LPG cylinder price slashed, Know rates in your city

    Cars two wheelers to become expensive from today Know new hiked rates of insurance premium gcw

    Cars, two-wheelers to become expensive from today; Know hiked rates of insurance premium

    Recent Stories

    End of an era writes Zuckerberg after Sheryl Sandberg steps down as Meta COO gcw

    'End of an era,' writes Zuckerberg after Sheryl Sandberg steps down as Meta COO

    Deccan queen, India's first deluxe train, Celebrates 92 years - adt

    Deccan Queen, India's first deluxe train, Celebrates 92 years

    When Rishi Kapoor revealed Raj Kapoor alleged affairs with heroines drb

    When Rishi Kapoor revealed Raj Kapoor's alleged affairs with heroines

    2 wheeler and 4 wheeler drivers in Bengaluru clueless about traffic signs reveals survey gcw

    2-wheeler and 4-wheeler drivers in Bengaluru clueless about traffic signs, reveals survey

    Sheryl Sandberg steps down as Met COO: Her career, net worth, family and more snt

    Sheryl Sandberg steps down as Meta COO: Her career, net worth, family and more

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon