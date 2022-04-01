Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Over 7 billion voice messages sent every day, new tools unveiled for better experience

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 1, 2022, 10:41 AM IST

    Meta-owned WhatsApp on Thursday announced that consumers transmit 7 billion voice messages every day on average, all of which are secured by end-to-end encryption. The firm has introduced new features that will improve the voice message experience on WhatsApp. Users may now listen to an audio message while multitasking or reading and responding to other communications.

    In a statement, WhatsApp stated, "When recording a voice message, you may now stop the recording and continue when ready, in case you're interrupted or need to gather your thoughts."

    While waveform visualisation gives a visual representation of the sound on the voice message to assist you follow the recording, you may listen to your voice messages before sending them using the draught Preview function.

    "If you pause while listening to a voice message, you may resume listening where you left off when you return to the conversation," WhatsApp explained.

    Users may now listen to voice messages at 1.5x or 2x speed, allowing them to listen to normal and forwarded messages more quickly. In 2013, WhatsApp introduced voice messaging.

    "People can now conduct more expressive discussions more quickly and easily thanks to voice messaging. Voice is more natural than text for conveying passion or enthusiasm, and in many cases, voice messages are the preferred mode of communication on WhatsApp," said the firm.

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2022, 10:41 AM IST
