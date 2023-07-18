Meta's Threads to introduce 'Direct Message' feature soon: Report

Threads’ new feature, DMs will enable users to have private conversations about sensitive topics they prefer not to discuss publicly. Threads App is available for both iPhones and Android smartphones.

Meta’s social media platform Threads is reportedly planning to introduce a feature similar to the rival platform Twitter. DMs, a feature that allows users to communicate messages privately on the same platform, is reportedly being developed for Mark Zuckerberg's forthcoming microblogging platform. Adam Mosseri, the CEO of Instagram, initially stated that this functionality will not be added to Threads anytime soon. DMs may be "coming soon" to Threads, according to a Business Insider claim that cites an internal letter from Instagram.

The report also suggested that the Threads might receive some more functionality. Additionally, social media expert Matt Navarra shared a passage from the dossier that makes the same assertion on Twitter. The source said that the business has not yet made an official announcement regarding a launch date for the function on the platform.

Also Read | Google Pixel 8 series to launch after iPhone 15? Check out expected specs, price, other details

Users will be able to conduct private talks about delicate subjects they'd rather not discuss publicly thanks to Threads' new feature, DMs. Users of Threads previously had to use a different app for private conversations. Additionally, it appears that users are not selecting Instagram or Messenger by Meta for this.

Both Android and iPhone cellphones may use the Threads App. Your Instagram account may be used to log in, and postings can be up to 500 characters long and contain links, images, and videos that are up to five minutes long. Users of Threads may connect and follow their Instagram followers as well as friends and artists who are interested in the same things as them.

Also Read | WhatsApp tips: Here's how you can chat with unknown numbers without saving them

Additionally, when a user under the age of 16 (or under the age of 18 in some countries) joins the app, their default profile setting is private. Users have the option to limit who can mention or react to them in Threads. Users on Threads can add certain terms to their filters to exclude answers in their threads that include such words.