    WhatsApp tips: Here's how you can chat with unknown numbers without saving them

    With this feature, the Meta-owned app is making it easier for users to start conversations without saving contacts to their address book. It is available to users who install the latest versions of WhatsApp for iOS and Android.

    WhatsApp tips Here is how you can chat with unknown numbers without saving them
    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 1:25 PM IST

    The Meta-owned popular instant messaging application WhatsApp has reportedly added a new feature that allows users to start chats with unknown people by searching for their phone numbers, without saving them in the address book. Users who download the most recent versions of WhatsApp for iOS and Android are eligible to utilise it.

    "WhatsApp launched a much-anticipated function that enables users to start conversations with strangers by looking up their phone numbers. Users had to rely on third-party apps or the official click-to-chat APIs, which might be more difficult to use for some users, in order to start a chat with someone on WhatsApp without first saving their contact information," WABetaInfo reported.

    The Meta-owned app has a feature that makes it simpler for users to initiate discussions without adding contacts to their address book. 

    - Check your contact lists to see if you can find a phone number.

    - In the chat list on WhatsApp for iOS, click the "start new chat" button.

    - Next, type the enigmatic phone number into the search field.

    - You can start a chat with the contact if they are a WhatsApp user.

    Since this function is available on Android as well, users of Android devices may rapidly search for and start a conversation with any phone number.

    According to the report, this function is really helpful. When they receive calls from unfamiliar phone numbers, users commonly keep contacts in their address books so they can recognise them by looking at their WhatsApp profile images, but they could forget to delete these contacts later.

    According to WABetaInfo, searching for the phone number without adding it to the contact list can be seen as an extra privacy protection that significantly improves the messaging user experience. It is crucial to highlight that the capability to instantly start a chat with unfamiliar contacts by looking up their phone numbers is not a beta feature and is instead accessible to users who install the most recent stable upgrades of the application.

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2023, 1:25 PM IST
