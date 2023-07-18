WhatsApp tips: Here's how you can chat with unknown numbers without saving them

With this feature, the Meta-owned app is making it easier for users to start conversations without saving contacts to their address book. It is available to users who install the latest versions of WhatsApp for iOS and Android.

"WhatsApp launched a much-anticipated function that enables users to start conversations with strangers by looking up their phone numbers. Users had to rely on third-party apps or the official click-to-chat APIs, which might be more difficult to use for some users, in order to start a chat with someone on WhatsApp without first saving their contact information," WABetaInfo reported.

- Check your contact lists to see if you can find a phone number.

- In the chat list on WhatsApp for iOS, click the "start new chat" button.

- Next, type the enigmatic phone number into the search field.

- You can start a chat with the contact if they are a WhatsApp user.

Since this function is available on Android as well, users of Android devices may rapidly search for and start a conversation with any phone number.

According to the report, this function is really helpful. When they receive calls from unfamiliar phone numbers, users commonly keep contacts in their address books so they can recognise them by looking at their WhatsApp profile images, but they could forget to delete these contacts later.

According to WABetaInfo, searching for the phone number without adding it to the contact list can be seen as an extra privacy protection that significantly improves the messaging user experience. It is crucial to highlight that the capability to instantly start a chat with unfamiliar contacts by looking up their phone numbers is not a beta feature and is instead accessible to users who install the most recent stable upgrades of the application.

