Google Pixel 8 series to launch after iPhone 15? Check out expected specs, price, other details

Fresh leaks suggest that the Google Pixel 8 Pro is likely to be launched in October this year. Ahead of the phone's speculated launch, several leaks regarding the phone's specs have also made their way on the internet.

Google unveiled the Pixel 7a in May of this year, and both users and critics gave it very positive reviews. All eyes are currently focused on Google's upcoming Pixel 8 series. Although the company hasn't officially announced the precise debut date, the Google Pixel 8 Pro phone is expected to go on sale in October of this year. Online rumours about the phone's launch and features have already begun to circulate. The Google Pixel 8 series may debut immediately after Apple's newest iPhone, the iPhone 15, which is anticipated to go on sale in September this year.

Reports claims that the 6.7-inch QHD, LTPO OLED display on the Google Pixel 8 Pro will have a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The upcoming Tensor G3 chipset from Google is anticipated to power the phone. Two storage options—one with 12GB RAM and 128GB storage and the other with 12GB RAM and 256 GB storage—will probably be offered with the phone.

Regarding the camera, the Google Pixel 8 Pro will sport a 48-megapixel camera with a telephoto lens, a 64-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). An 11-megapixel front camera is reportedly available. In addition, the phone is rumoured to have an infrared temperature sensor and operate on Android 14.

Google Pixel 8 might be priced at USD 649 (roughly Rs 53,450) or USD 699 (around Rs 57,570). The 128GB storage variant of Google Pixel 7 was launched at a price of USD 599 (around Rs 49,330).