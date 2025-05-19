Google I/O 2025 keynote is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20, at 10:30 PM IST. The event will focus heavily on AI advancements, particularly Gemini, and its integration across various platforms.

This week is Google's I/O 2025 keynote, and the firm has some significant AI news to share with the public. Sundar Pichai and colleagues will host the most recent edition of Google I/O as the firm aims to surpass its competitors in the AI space and introduce some distinctive items that enhance its platform. This year, Google took a different approach by holding a special event to introduce the latest iteration of Android 16 and some new advancements in Gemini AI. However, the company's emphasis on developers at the I/O event may become even more apparent this year.

Google I/O 2025: When and where to watch event?

The Google I/O 2025 keynote will take place on Tuesday, May 20, with the live event beginning at 10:30 PM IST for those viewing in India. Google will stream the keynote live on its official YouTube channel, where you can obtain the most up-to-date information on the event.

Google I/O 2025: What can you expect?

There is a running joke at most tech gatherings these days about how many times firms use the phrase AI. Google is set to overwhelm the most of them at I/O 2025, with Gemini leading the show and pitching developers. Android has been its cash cow for decades, but continuous market shifts and investment in AI must deliver, and these efforts will be reflected in its presentations. Gemini will be available in watches, vehicles, and televisions later this year, but that's not the end of it.

With the VisionOS and Vision Pro headset, Apple demonstrated the mixed reality of its XR ambitions. However, it appears that Google is more in line with XR and AR platforms, which is why its first XR headset may be developed in collaboration with companies like Vivo and Samsung. The Google smart glasses, which will compete with the Meta Ray-Ban spectacles and will soon be accessible in more places, including India, may also be shown to us for the first time.

We will witness a more modern version of Android for customers this time around, as the Android show verified the leaks of the Android 16 design user interface. According to Google, the design would have smoother animations across the notification cards and user interface. Additionally, Android is getting real-time updates, which are similar to live activities, to show you the status of your food delivery service or taxi, all on the lock screen.