Massive BIS raid on Amazon, Flipkart: Fake ISI certified geysers, mixers and others seized from warehouses

Read Full Article

New Delhi: The Delhi branch of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), India’s National Standards Body, carried out multiple raids on major e-commerce distributors, seizing thousands of substandard products. In a major operation lasting over 15 hours, officials raided the warehouses of Amazon Sellers Pvt Ltd in the Mohan Cooperative Industrial Area, Delhi, and confiscated a large number of inferior-quality goods.

As per a statement from the Press Information Bureau (PIB), a raid conducted on March 19 led to the confiscation of over 3,500 items, including geysers, food mixers, and other electrical appliances. Authorities discovered that a significant number of these products either did not have the required ISI certification or carried fake ISI labels. The total estimated value of the seized goods is around Rs 70 lakh.

Also Read: What is Ghibli Art? ChatGPT 4o’s new image feature goes viral on social media

BIS officials conduct raid at Instakart Services Pvt Ltd

In a separate enforcement action, BIS officials conducted a raid at Instakart Services Pvt Ltd, a Flipkart subsidiary located in Trinagar, Delhi. During the operation, authorities discovered a large consignment of sports footwear that did not comply with ISI standards and lacked essential manufacturing date details.

As a result, approximately 590 pairs of sports shoes, valued at around Rs 6 lakh, were confiscated.

These raids are part of a larger nationwide crackdown by the BIS to ensure adherence to quality regulations and safeguard consumer interests. Over the past month, similar inspections have been carried out in multiple cities, including Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Lucknow, and Sriperumbudur, leading to the seizure of various substandard products.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) requires mandatory certification for 769 products, as specified by various regulatory bodies and government ministries. It is strictly prohibited to manufacture, import, distribute, sell, lease, hire, store, or display these products for sale without a valid BIS license or Certificate of Compliance (CoC).

BIS conducted raid at the warehouses of Amazon, Flipkart in Tiruvallur district

Last week, the BIS conducted raids at the warehouses of leading e-commerce companies, Amazon and Flipkart, in Tiruvallur district, seizing a significant number of uncertified products.

At Amazon's Puduvoyal warehouse, officials confiscated 3,376 items, including insulated flasks, food containers, metallic portable water bottles, ceiling fans, and toys that lacked the mandatory BIS certification. The total estimated value of the seized goods is Rs 36 lakh.

Simultaneously, BIS teams raided Flipkart’s warehouse in Koduvalli, where they seized 286 packs of baby diapers, 36 boxes of casseroles, 26 stainless steel water bottles, and 10 insulated steel bottles—none of which carried the required BIS certification.

Also Read: Top 5 budget tablets in 2025 – Best deals from Amazon, Samsung and more!

Latest Videos