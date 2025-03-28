user
user icon

Massive BIS raid on Amazon, Flipkart: Fake ISI certified geysers, mixers and others seized from warehouses

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) conducted extensive raids on e-commerce warehouses in Delhi, targeting Amazon and Flipkart subsidiaries. Over 3,500 substandard products, including electrical appliances and sports footwear lacking ISI certification, were seized.

Massive BIS raid on Amazon, Flipkart: Fake ISI-certified geysers, mixers and others seized from warehouses anr
Aishwarya Nair
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Mar 28, 2025, 10:54 AM IST

New Delhi: The Delhi branch of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), India’s National Standards Body, carried out multiple raids on major e-commerce distributors, seizing thousands of substandard products. In a major operation lasting over 15 hours, officials raided the warehouses of Amazon Sellers Pvt Ltd in the Mohan Cooperative Industrial Area, Delhi, and confiscated a large number of inferior-quality goods.

As per a statement from the Press Information Bureau (PIB), a raid conducted on March 19 led to the confiscation of over 3,500 items, including geysers, food mixers, and other electrical appliances. Authorities discovered that a significant number of these products either did not have the required ISI certification or carried fake ISI labels. The total estimated value of the seized goods is around Rs 70 lakh.

Also Read: What is Ghibli Art? ChatGPT 4o’s new image feature goes viral on social media

BIS officials conduct raid at Instakart Services Pvt Ltd

In a separate enforcement action, BIS officials conducted a raid at Instakart Services Pvt Ltd, a Flipkart subsidiary located in Trinagar, Delhi. During the operation, authorities discovered a large consignment of sports footwear that did not comply with ISI standards and lacked essential manufacturing date details.

As a result, approximately 590 pairs of sports shoes, valued at around Rs 6 lakh, were confiscated.

These raids are part of a larger nationwide crackdown by the BIS to ensure adherence to quality regulations and safeguard consumer interests. Over the past month, similar inspections have been carried out in multiple cities, including Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Lucknow, and Sriperumbudur, leading to the seizure of various substandard products.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) requires mandatory certification for 769 products, as specified by various regulatory bodies and government ministries. It is strictly prohibited to manufacture, import, distribute, sell, lease, hire, store, or display these products for sale without a valid BIS license or Certificate of Compliance (CoC).

BIS conducted raid at the warehouses of Amazon, Flipkart in Tiruvallur district

Last week, the BIS conducted raids at the warehouses of leading e-commerce companies, Amazon and Flipkart, in Tiruvallur district, seizing a significant number of uncertified products.

At Amazon's Puduvoyal warehouse, officials confiscated 3,376 items, including insulated flasks, food containers, metallic portable water bottles, ceiling fans, and toys that lacked the mandatory BIS certification. The total estimated value of the seized goods is Rs 36 lakh.

Simultaneously, BIS teams raided Flipkart’s warehouse in Koduvalli, where they seized 286 packs of baby diapers, 36 boxes of casseroles, 26 stainless steel water bottles, and 10 insulated steel bottles—none of which carried the required BIS certification.

Also Read: Top 5 budget tablets in 2025 – Best deals from Amazon, Samsung and more!

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

PUBG BGMI maker Krafton buys 75% stake in Nautilus Mobile to boost India gaming strategy AJR

PUBG, BGMI maker Krafton buys 75% stake in Nautilus Mobile to boost India gaming strategy

What is Ghibli Art ChatGPT 4o new image feature goes viral on social media gcw

What is Ghibli Art? ChatGPT 4o’s new image feature goes viral on social media

Love Ghibli Art create stunning AI images with ChatGPT 4o here is how gcw

Love Ghibli Art? Create stunning AI images with ChatGPT 4o – Here’s how!

OnePlus 13 Mini to feature 6.3-inch display, 6,300mAh battery and Snapdragon 8 Elite chip? gcw

OnePlus 13 Mini to feature 6.3-inch display, 6,300mAh battery and Snapdragon 8 Elite chip?

iQOO Z10 launching soon: Price and features LEAKED ahead of April debut! gcw

iQOO Z10 launching soon: Price and features LEAKED ahead of April debut!

Recent Stories

Three donors, including Sri Lankan, donate Rs 2.45 crore to various wings of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams snt

Three donors, including Sri Lankan, donate Rs 2.45 crore to various wings of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

Jewel Thief Release date OUT: Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat's film to stream on this OTT platform; Read on NTI

'Jewel Heist: The Heist Begins' Release date OUT: Saif Ali Khan's film to stream on this OTT platform

Football transfer rumours: Liverpool's record Isak bid to Barca's woes snt

Football transfer rumours: Liverpool's record Isak bid to Barca's woes

Ghaziabad factory boiler blast kills three workers; probe underway anr

Ghaziabad factory boiler blast kills three workers; probe underway

IPL 2025: LSG's Nicholas Pooran reveals key factor behind his six-hitting success after win against SRH HRD

IPL 2025: LSG's Nicholas Pooran reveals key factor behind his six-hitting success after win against SRH

Recent Videos

Kunal Kamra's Top 10 Controversies: From 'Heckling' Arnab Goswami to 'Gaddar' Jibe at Eknath Shinde

Kunal Kamra's Top 10 Controversies: From 'Heckling' Arnab Goswami to 'Gaddar' Jibe at Eknath Shinde

Video Icon
Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Video Icon
Aamir Khan’s Rare Audition Footage for Laapataa Ladies’ Sub-Inspector Role Released – Watch NOW

Aamir Khan’s Rare Audition Footage for Laapataa Ladies’ Sub-Inspector Role Released – Watch NOW

Video Icon
Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Video Icon
Ram Charan Birthday Special: Top 10 Telugu & Hindi Hit Songs for Fans & Music Lovers!

Ram Charan Birthday Special: Top 10 Telugu & Hindi Hit Songs for Fans & Music Lovers!

Video Icon