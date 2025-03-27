Top 5 budget tablets in 2025 – Best deals from Amazon, Samsung and more!

Read Full Gallery

After smartphones and laptops, tablets are the favorite gadget for young people! They're great for gaming, photos, videos, and movies, and they even have calling features. Here, we're providing the prices and features of the top 5 tablets from Amazon, Samsung, Lenovo, TCL, and Nokia that are available for those looking to buy the best budget tablets in 2025.

Nobody wants to spend a fortune on tablets. Most people just want good features at a low price. For those folks, a reliable device that meets basic needs is enough. Luckily, budget tablets are great for office work, studies, entertainment, and more. If you're looking to buy a budget tablet, here are the top 5 low-cost tablets to check out in 2025.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2025 Edition): The Amazon Fire HD is one of the best low-cost Android tablets in 2025.

This tablet comes with a 10.1-inch Full HD screen.

It has a fast processor.

It's great for reading, browsing, and streaming.

It starts at ₹11,000 and has a battery life of up to 13 hours.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9: Samsung is still making the best low-cost tablets.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 has a large, clear, and bright 10.9-inch display.

It has Android 14.

It features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

It costs ₹15,000.

This tablet is great for watching videos and light gaming.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen): The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) comes with a 10.6-inch 2K display. It's great as a family tablet.

This tablet comes with Google Kids Space and Android 13.

These devices are the best low-cost tablets for students.

Its battery lasts up to 12 hours.

It starts at ₹14,000.

The M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is one of the perfect low-cost tablets for students. It's also great for office work.

TCL Tab Max 10.4 (2025): TCL offers the best value to users.

This device has a large 10.4-inch Full HD screen.

It features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

This device runs on Android 14.

It's great for taking notes, watching videos, and reading. At a low price of ₹16,000, this tab gives 14 hours of battery life

Nokia T20 (2025 Update): Nokia is back!

The T20 series has a large 10.4-inch display with good brightness.

This device is sturdy and water-resistant.

The T20 series is great for traveling and regular use.

Its battery life lasts up to 15 hours.

Starting at ₹13,000, the Nokia T20 is on the 2025 list of budget tablets.

Alldocube Iplay 60 OLED Tablet

Things to consider before buying: Display size and quality are important.

Battery life should last all day.

Select Fire OS or Android based on performance.

Check if it supports fast charging.

For a good user experience, it should have at least 4GB of RAM. The best 5 low-cost tablets in 2025 prove that good technology doesn't have to be expensive. The Amazon Fire HD 10 is great for everyday tasks. Samsung and Lenovo offer good options for Android users. TCL and Nokia are sturdy and offer longer battery life. These best 5 low-cost tablets in 2025 prove that users don't have to spend a lot to stay connected.

