Lost luggage? Apple's new feature helps you and airlines track your bags

Apple's new "Share Item Location" feature allows users to share the location of their AirTags or other Find My network accessories with others, including airlines, to help track and recover misplaced items. This feature, available on iOS 18.2 public beta and later, aims to simplify the process of finding lost belongings, especially during travel, and will be integrated into the customer service systems of major airlines.

Apple has launched a new feature, "Share Item Location," designed to help users track and recover misplaced items more easily. Users may safely communicate the position of AirTags or other Find My network accessories with other parties, such as airlines, thanks to this functionality, which is now available on the iOS 18.2 public beta and will soon be accessible as a free upgrade for iPhone Xs and later devices. The objective is to give people a simple method of recovering misplaced items, particularly when traveling.

Users may create a shareable link in the Find My app on their Mac, iPhone, or iPad by using Share Item Location. Along with timestamps for recent revisions, the link's recipient may see the item's present position on an interactive map that changes as it travels. After the item is recovered, the shared location is automatically removed, but the owner has the option to turn the function off at any moment. In order to improve user control and security, links are made to expire after seven days.

Also Read | Realme 13 Pro to Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Top 5 camera smartphones under Rs 30,000 you can buy

A major problem for airline customers, Apple's new function attempts to help travelers find missing bags. Apple has worked with airlines to incorporate Share Item Location into the customer care procedures of over 15 major airlines, including as Singapore Airlines, Delta, United, and British Airways.

In order to assist in locating delayed or mishandled luggage, these airlines intend to enable Find My location data by the end of 2024, with other airlines anticipated to follow.

The Find My network's well-established privacy structure, which is based on end-to-end encryption and user anonymity, is where the Share Item Location function operates. According to Apple, the function places a high priority on data security, limiting access to location data to authorized personnel at partner airlines. This information is a useful tool for more effective baggage management as it allows airline customer care representatives to track and return misplaced items to their owners.

Also Read | WhatsApp new feature update: Messaging app now lets YOU save draft messages in chats

This effort also includes SITA, a world leader in aviation technology, which intends to integrate Share Item Location into its WorldTracer system, which is utilized by more than 500 airlines globally. Apple and SITA hope to simplify baggage management by implementing this technology, which will provide passengers more comfort while checking in their bags. With this capability, Apple aims to make technology a useful tool that helps customers safely and reliably reunite with their stuff, easing the hassles of missing luggage for travelers worldwide.

Latest Videos