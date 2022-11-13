Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Likely by end of next week: Elon Musk on Twitter Blue

    Twitter removed 'Official' labels just hours after its launch last Wednesday. Twitter decided to roll out the 'Official' label to provide a second verification label to limit confusion between legitimate accounts and those that pay for their blue ticks.

    Likely by end of next week: Elon Musk on Twitter Blue - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 13, 2022, 10:16 AM IST

    The new owner of the microblogging giant Elon Musk, on Sunday, announced that Twitter Blue would most likely 'return end of next week,' only two days after it halted its $8 blue check subscription service. On Friday, several users reported that the new subscription option for the blue verification check mark had disappeared. According to reports, citing an official source, the offer had been withdrawn.

     

    Twitter's $7.99/month service debuted nearly two weeks after Musk's takeover, allowing users to pay for a verification check mark. Things went haywire shortly after Twitter launched the paid blue tick feature. Fake accounts of former US President Donald Trump, who has been banned from the social network, the gaming character Super Mario, Lakers player LeBron James, and even Jesus Christ have appeared, each with a blue verification tick. Therefore, Elon Musk temporarily suspended the Twitter Blue services and subscription.

    Twitter rolled back 'Official' labels just hours after its launch last Wednesday. Twitter decided to roll out the 'Official' label to provide a second verification label to limit confusion between legitimate accounts and those that pay for their blue ticks.

    A day later, in his first company-wide email, Elon Musk warned that Twitter would not be able to 'survive the upcoming economic downturn' if it did not increase subscription revenue to offset falling advertising revenue, according to reports. 

    Also read: Twitter Blue to launch in India in 'less than a month', confirms Elon Musk

    Also read: Gigi Hadid quits Twitter after Elon Musk takes over; read her post

    Also read: Elon Musk warns advertisers for pulling out, says 'thermonuclear name, shame is exactly what will happen'

    Last Updated Nov 13, 2022, 10:16 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    OnePlus 11 new details leaked ahead of launch likely to have THIS common feature with Oppo Find N2 gcw

    OnePlus 11 new details leaked ahead of launch; likely to have THIS common feature with Oppo Find N2

    Apple to use LG Display as a supplier of OLED panels for iPhone 14 Pro gcw

    Apple to use LG Display as a supplier of OLED panels for iPhone 14 Pro

    No free food no WFH If you do not return to office resignation accepted Elon Musk to Twitter employees gcw

    No free food, no WFH; If you do not return to office, resignation accepted: Elon Musk to Twitter employees

    Google Pixel 8 likely to feature Tensor G3 chipset 12GB RAM more Report gcw

    Google Pixel 8 likely to feature Tensor G3 chipset, 12GB RAM & more: Report

    Twitter goes berserk after Jesus Christ gets a Blue Tick gcw

    Twitter goes berserk after Jesus Christ gets a Blue Tick

    Recent Stories

    Dream11 CEO offers jobs opportunities to employees fired by Twitter Meta more gcw

    Dream11 CEO offers jobs opportunities to employees fired by Twitter, Meta & more

    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever LEAKED-Latest MCU film out on Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz, torrent sites RBA

    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever LEAKED-Latest MCU film out on Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz, torrent sites

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, semis, IND vs ENG: Let us not judge Team India only by the semis performance - Sachin Tendulkar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Let us not judge Team India only by the semis performance' - Tendulkar

    Mehran Karimi Nasseri exiled iranian man who inspired spielberg the terminal dies at paris airport gcw

    Exiled Iranian man who inspired Spielberg’s ‘The Terminal’ dies at Paris airport

    Two World War II planes collide mid-air during US airshow in Texas 6 feared dead gcw

    Two World War II planes collide mid-air during US airshow in Texas, 6 feared dead

    Recent Videos

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Video Icon
    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Video Icon
    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: Rahul Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest

    Video Icon