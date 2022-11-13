Likely by end of next week: Elon Musk on Twitter Blue

Twitter removed 'Official' labels just hours after its launch last Wednesday. Twitter decided to roll out the 'Official' label to provide a second verification label to limit confusion between legitimate accounts and those that pay for their blue ticks.

The new owner of the microblogging giant Elon Musk, on Sunday, announced that Twitter Blue would most likely 'return end of next week,' only two days after it halted its $8 blue check subscription service. On Friday, several users reported that the new subscription option for the blue verification check mark had disappeared. According to reports, citing an official source, the offer had been withdrawn.

Twitter's $7.99/month service debuted nearly two weeks after Musk's takeover, allowing users to pay for a verification check mark. Things went haywire shortly after Twitter launched the paid blue tick feature. Fake accounts of former US President Donald Trump, who has been banned from the social network, the gaming character Super Mario, Lakers player LeBron James, and even Jesus Christ have appeared, each with a blue verification tick. Therefore, Elon Musk temporarily suspended the Twitter Blue services and subscription.

A day later, in his first company-wide email, Elon Musk warned that Twitter would not be able to 'survive the upcoming economic downturn' if it did not increase subscription revenue to offset falling advertising revenue, according to reports.

