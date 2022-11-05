Elon Musk warns advertisers for pulling out, says 'thermonuclear name, shame is exactly what will happen'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk threatened to name-shame the advertisers who are backing out from Twitter after the micro-blogging site announced mass layoffs.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk promised to publicly humiliate any Twitter sponsors who pull their ads after the microblogging service announced major layoffs. While replying to a user on Twitter, Elon Musk said, "Thank you. A thermonuclear name & shame is exactly what will happen if this continues."

A user named Mike Davis wrote: "Dear @elonmusk: You have nearly 114,000,000 Twitter followers. Name and shame the advertisers who are succumbing to the advertiser boycotts. So we can counter-boycott them. And get your USD 8 monthly subscription going asap. So we can start to makeup for lost revenue now."

Also read: Elon Musk asks Twitter managers to prepare list of people to be laid off: Report

The Tesla CEO has accused "activist organisations lobbying advertisers" for a "huge loss in income" as the business undertakes major layoffs in a series of tweets.

Elon Musk defended his decision to avoid mass layoffs by claiming that Twitter was losing more than USD 4 million every day, which had an effect on the workers who received severance pay. Taking to Twitter, Elon Musk wrote: "Regarding Twitter's reduction in force, unfortunately, there is no choice when the company is losing over USD 4M/day. Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required."

Also Read | 'Unfortunately there is no choice,' says Elon Musk after massive Twitter layoffs

The businessman bought Twitter last week for USD 44 billion, and on the same day, he sacked some of the organization's senior executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal.

Also read: Billionaire Elon Musk says Twitter will form 'content moderation council'; check details