    Twitter Blue to launch in India in 'less than a month', confirms Elon Musk

    Elon Musk, the company's owner and CEO, hinted that Twitter may expand its subscription service to India in "less than a month," giving an indication of how quickly he intends to introduce Twitter Blue to the rest of the world.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 7, 2022, 1:40 PM IST

    Elon Musk has announced that Twitter plans to introduce its new Twitter Blue service with verification in India in less than a month. Musk wrote, "Hopefully, less than a month," in response to a Twitter user's question on the anticipated launch date for India.

    The US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK will be the first five nations where the service is offered. Although Musk previously stated that prices will be "adjusted per nation commensurate to purchasing power parity". 

    The new Twitter Blue service, which will cost $7.99 (about Rs 650) per month in the US, will give subscribers a verified badge "just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow," in addition to other benefits like priority in search and the ability to post longer videos that are listed as "coming soon."

    It appears that every user account receiving the blue tick through Twitter Blue would say so on their profiles making it clear that it was verified "because it's subscribed to Twitter Blue," but how all of this would play out is still unknown. Twitter is also reportedly working on a "official account" label separately that would apparently apply to more prolific users.

    Meanwhile, post Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc, the firm cut almost half of its workforce on Friday. Now, a media report has surfaced stating that the company is reaching out to the dozens of workers who lost their jobs and pleading with them to come back. Some of the people who have been asked to return were unintentionally fired. According to the report, which cited persons with direct knowledge of the actions, some workers were fired before management learned that their labour and skills could be required to develop the new features Musk envisioned.

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2022, 1:40 PM IST
