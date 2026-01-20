JioHotstar is set to increase the prices of its Super and Premium subscription plans. See the complete price list. JioHotstar has introduced new plans in India, raising the cost for its Super and Premium subscription tiers.

JioHotstar has introduced revised subscription plans in India. The prices for JioHotstar's Super and Premium subscription plans have been increased. JioHotstar has made this major change to the quarterly and annual rates for high-end users. At the same time, JioHotstar has also introduced new monthly plans in all categories. The Rs 79 mobile plan is the most basic JioHotstar package. The new rates will be effective on JioHotstar from January 28, 2026. JioHotstar officials claim that the new rates have been decided based on people's viewing habits.

JioHotstar New Plans

For users who watch JioHotstar content via mobile phones, the lowest monthly plan is priced at Rs 79. The quarterly and annual plans for mobile users will continue to be priced at Rs 149 and Rs 499, respectively. Meanwhile, the Super plan will cost Rs 149 per month. The price of the Super package's quarterly plan has been increased from Rs 299 to Rs 349, and the annual plan's price has been raised from Rs 899 to Rs 1099. There is also an increase in the price of Premium plans. JioHotstar subscribers will have to pay Rs 299 for a one-month Premium plan. The quarterly Premium plan, which previously cost Rs 499, will now cost Rs 699. Similarly, the annual Premium plan, which was earlier Rs 1499, will now cost Rs 2199.

Who gets access to Hollywood content?

Hollywood content has been restricted to Super and Premium plans. Mobile plan users will need to use an add-on facility to get Hollywood content. Those currently using various JioHotstar plans will continue on their old plans until auto-renewal is activated. JioHotstar, with one billion (100 crore) downloads on Google Play, has 45 crore monthly active users in India.