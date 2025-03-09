JioHotstar: Check out affordable plans which you can't miss

Read Full Article

Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema recently merged to launch a new OTT platform called ‘JioHotstar.’ With the Champions Trophy cricket tournament underway, fans are actively looking for free streaming options and special offers to enjoy the matches. You can enjoy the much-awaited final without burning a hole in your pocket! Companies are jumping into the action, offering budget-friendly packages so you can watch the Champions Trophy showdown at the best price. Here are the details to help you choose best plan at minimal price.

If you’re looking for an affordable JioHotstar subscription that lets you stream on multiple devices, the Super Plan is a great choice. Priced at Rs 299 for 3 months or Rs 899 annually, this plan allows streaming on two devices at the same time, making it ideal for families or friends who want to share access.

Rs 195 cricket data plan

Jio has recently launched this Rs 195 cricket data pack that offers complimentary three-month JioHotstar subscription. This plan comes with a validity of 90 days. The data alone add-on plan comes with 15GB of 4G/5G data and provides you free-access to the ad-supported JioHotstar mobile plan, which enables users watch video in HD resolution on one device at a time.

Rs 949 Prepaid Plan

84-day validity

2GB daily 4G data + unlimited 5G (where available)

Unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day

Free JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 84 days

Additional access to JioTV and JioCloud

Vodafone's Rs 151 plan

Additionally, Vodafone Idea offers a number of alluring prepaid plans that come with a complimentary JioHotstar membership. Consider the Rs151 add-on plan if you currently have an active base plan. With a 30-day validity period, this pack provides 4GB of data. While it doesn’t provide service validity, it does come bundled with a three-month JioHotstar subscription, making it a great option for those looking to enjoy premium content without spending extra on a full recharge.

