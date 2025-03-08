Relainace Jio 5 Best Plan: Data validity, unlimited calls, OTT subscriptions and more

Let's explore the top 5 Jio plans offering free data, unlimited calls, and complimentary OTT subscriptions.

article_image1
Published: Mar 8, 2025, 12:36 PM IST

Relainace JIO Best Plan: Reliance Jio offers its customers many plans at low prices. Currently, Jio is planning to increase its customer base. Here is information about free data, unlimited calls, free OTT subscriptions, free SMS, etc. In particular, this plan starts from ₹189 and has a one-month validity.

Reliance Jio Plan

Jio ₹189 Plan This is a budget-friendly plan. If you recharge this plan, you will get 28 days of validity. You will get 100 SMS facility every day. You will also get access to the Jio app. In addition, you will get 2GB of data for free. This free data is 4G data. This plan is suitable for those who do not use a lot of data.


Jio ₹198 Plan If you recharge the Reliance Jio ₹198 plan, you will get 5G data facility. Under this plan, you will get 1 data free every day. Unlimited call facility and 100 SMS facility are also available. But the validity under this plan will be 14 days. 

Jio ₹199 Plan If you want to experience 5G data speed and need a low-cost plan, this recharge plan is suitable. You will get 18 days validity. You will get 1.5 GB of data free every day. Also, there is an unlimited voice call facility. In addition, there is a facility of 100 SMS every day.

Jio ₹201 Plan Under the Reliance Jio ₹201 recharge plan, you will get 22 days validity. You will get 1 GB of data every day. Also, like other low-cost plans, customers get unlimited voice call facility. In addition, there is a facility of 100 SMS every day.

Jio ₹239 Plan The Jio affordable recharge plan also includes ₹239. This plan has 22 days validity. Unlimited calls, 100 SMS are available free every day. Also, it has 1.5 GB data facility every day. If you need 28 days validity with this, you can recharge for ₹249. Otherwise, you will get other facilities including 1 GB data per day and unlimited voice calls. Jio's affordable plan is currently receiving great response.

