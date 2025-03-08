GOOD news for Reliance Jio User: Else way to check call history on WhatsApp, MyJio App, and Jio Website

Read Full Article

Are you a Jio user? Now you can view your or your family member's call history on WhatsApp.

Want to know how much you've talked on your Jio, and who you've called? There are many ways to do it now! You can view call history on WhatsApp, the MyJio app, the Jio website, email, and customer care.

How to check on WhatsApp? Save +91 7000770007 as JioCare Support. Send "My account statement" to that number. You will receive a link to your account statement. Click on the link. The call history will open in the MyJio app.

How to check in the MyJio app? Log in to the MyJio app with your Jio number. On the home screen, click the 'Mobile' option and look for 'My statement'. Select how many days of call history you want: 7, 15, or 30 days. You can view the statement in the app, download it, or get it by email. In 'Usage Charges', click 'Voice' and then 'Click Here' to get the call history.

How to check on the Jio website? Log in to the Jio login page with your number and OTP. Go to the 'Statement' section and select how many days of call history you want. Click 'View statement'. In 'Usage Charges', click 'Voice' and then 'Click Here' to get the call history.

How to get it by email? Send an email to care@jio.com from your registered email ID. Type how many days of call history you want. Mention your name, Jio number, and date. The Jio team will send the call history to your email. How to ask customer care? Call 199 from your Jio number. Ask the customer care officer for the call history. Tell your details and verify. The officer will send you the call history.

What details will be in the call history? Date, time, duration, number, everything will be there. How many days of history can I see? You can see up to 30 days in the MyJio app and website. If you need more than that, you have to ask customer care.

Will they charge money to see the call history? It's free to view in the MyJio app, website, WhatsApp, and customer care. But, they may charge if you need a very long history. With so many facilities available, check the call history in whichever way is easiest for you!

