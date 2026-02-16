Social media platform X faced a global outage on 16 Feb, leaving users in India, the US, and other regions unable to load feeds, post updates, or access notifications. Complaints surged on outage-tracking platforms as users reported login issues.

Social media platform X experienced a significant disruption on Monday, 16 February, with users reporting that essential features were failing to load. At the time of reporting, attempts to access timelines such as "For You," "Following," and "Lists" resulted in continuous buffering screens. Notifications also failed to appear, leaving many users unable to engage with the platform effectively.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Widespread Impact Across the United States and India

The outage was felt across multiple regions, with the United States and several parts of India being the most affected. Users reported difficulties in logging into the platform, posting content, and refreshing their feeds. Complaints surged on outage-tracking websites as more people encountered issues accessing the service.

Downdetector Reports Thousands of Problem Cases

According to Downdetector, a platform that monitors outages by collecting user-reported status updates, there were over 23,210 reports of problems in the US alone as of 8:24 am ET (1324 GMT). The issues ranged from login failures to timelines not updating, highlighting the widespread nature of the disruption.

User Reactions and Ongoing Troubleshooting

Many users took to alternative social media channels to report the disruptions, expressing frustration over the inability to use X for personal and professional communication. As of now, the company has not released an official statement on the cause of the outage or the expected resolution time.