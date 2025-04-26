Poco C75 to Redmi A3X: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000
Finding a smartphone under Rs 10,000 that doesn't compromise on performance, camera quality, and battery life can be challenging. Several models offer impressive features like 5G, large displays, and batteries, making them excellent value for money.
Are you looking for a smartphone that will not break the bank while yet providing dependable performance, good cameras, and a battery that won't run out of juice midway through the day? It's difficult to find a phone that meets all of your needs if you're looking for less than Rs 10,000.
A few models, however, stand out because they provide more than you may anticipate for this price. These are the top five smartphones under Rs 10,000 that come with features like 5G compatibility, big HD+ screens, and strong batteries.
Samsung Galaxy F06
The Samsung Galaxy F06 5G, which retails for Rs 9,199, has a sleek appearance and intriguing internal components. For people who enjoy hoarding pictures, movies, or apps, it has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage up to 1.5TB.
Its 6.7-inch HD+ display is large and brilliant, and it can manage casual photography pretty effectively thanks to its dual back camera arrangement (50MP + 2MP) and 8MP front camera. The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 CPU powers the gadget, and its 5000mAh battery ensures long-lasting endurance. Samsung also boasts cutting-edge fingerprint technology and a call audio experience that eliminates noise.
Poco C75 (Rs 7,999)
One of the least expensive ways to get into the 5G ecosystem is using the Poco C75 5G. The phone has the largest battery on our list, with a powerful 5160mAh, and a 6.88-inch HD+ display.
It covers the fundamentals of photography with a 50MP primary camera and a 5MP front camera. This is a great value for the money because of how well the 4s Gen 2 5G CPU does daily chores and light gaming.
Redmi A3X (Rs 6,199)
The Redmi A3X can be your best option if you're looking for a reliable yet simple device. It has a 6.71-inch HD+ screen, 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded to 1TB, and 3GB of RAM. The 5000mAh battery is dependable enough to last the entire day. For people who are new to smartphones or who only require the bare minimum, it's a good choice.
Motorola G35 (Rs 9,999)
Motorola's G35 5G is distinguished by its 50MP + 8MP back camera combination and its 6.72-inch Full HD+ display, which is the clearest on this list. A 16MP front camera is also included for better selfies.
The phone is perfect for future-proofing for growing 5G networks because it has the T760 CPU and supports 12 5G bands with VoNR. Motorola emphasizes the phone's "4K video recording" capabilities and "Vision Booster Technology" for improved sunshine viewing.
Infinix Smart 9 HD (Rs 6,699)
A 6.7-inch HD+ screen and a bold Mint Green appearance are features of the Infinix Smart 9 HD. It has an 8MP front camera and a 13MP back camera, and it is powered by the MediaTek Helio G50 CPU.
It can multitask on a budget because to its 3GB RAM and 64GB of expandable storage (up to 1TB). It is a well-rounded choice for those searching for an inexpensive daily driver because of its 5000mAh battery and fashionable design.
The current smartphone market offers good options that don't skimp on necessities, even for those on a limited budget. There is something here for everyone, and it's all around Rs 10,000, whether you want 5G, a larger screen, or a long-lasting battery.