Image Credit : Poco, Redmi website

Are you looking for a smartphone that will not break the bank while yet providing dependable performance, good cameras, and a battery that won't run out of juice midway through the day? It's difficult to find a phone that meets all of your needs if you're looking for less than Rs 10,000.

A few models, however, stand out because they provide more than you may anticipate for this price. These are the top five smartphones under Rs 10,000 that come with features like 5G compatibility, big HD+ screens, and strong batteries.