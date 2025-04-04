Poco C71 launched under Rs 7,000: 5 things to know about it

GADGET
Sports a 6.88-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 600 nits.
The smartphone is backed by a 5,200mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging.
Features a 32MP primary sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP camera sensor for selfies, video calls, and more.
Available in three colours: Desert Gold, Cool Blue, and Power Black. It will be available in India starting April 8, on e-commerce platform Flipkart.
The Poco C71 competes with budget smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy M05 and Redmi 4A.
