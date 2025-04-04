GADGET

Poco C71 launched under Rs 7,000: 5 things to know about it

Image credits: Flipkart

1. Stunning Display

Sports a 6.88-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 600 nits. 

Image credits: Flipkart

2. Long lasting battery

The smartphone is backed by a 5,200mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging.

Image credits: Flipkart

3. Camera

Features a 32MP primary sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP camera sensor for selfies, video calls, and more. 

Image credits: Flipkart

4. Colours and availability

Available in three colours: Desert Gold, Cool Blue, and Power Black. It will be available in India starting April 8, on e-commerce platform Flipkart.

Image credits: Flipkart

5. Rivals

The Poco C71 competes with budget smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy M05 and Redmi 4A. 

Image credits: Flipkart

Vivo V50 to Redmi Note 14 Pro+: Top 6 smartphones under Rs 35,000

Google Pixel 9a: 6 things you should know before buying it

Realme P3 Ultra: 5 reasons why it should be your next smartphone

Poco M7 5G launched: 6 key features you should know before buying it