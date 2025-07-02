Apple is rumored to be launching a cheaper MacBook variant in 2026, potentially powered by an iPhone processor. This new model is expected to be priced lower than the current MacBook Air and may come in various colors.

Apple is likely to bring a cheaper MacBook variant to the market in 2026. Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst who follows the corporation and its future plans, provided the information regarding the speculated product. According to Kuo, Apple may power this MacBook version using the iPhone processor, which would significantly reduce the launch price compared to the current base MacBook Air model.

The analyst also notes that Apple has ambitious intentions for this device, which might be officially announced sometime next year and put into production by late 2025 or early 2026.

What can you expect?

In addition, Kuo's details imply that new MacBook may come in a variety of colours instead than only rose gold, black, or grey. Though we anticipate the screen features to be somewhat toned down to fit its price tag, he does note that the MacBook will have the same 13-inch display size as the Mac Air.

Since Apple has hardly ever released a Mac that costs less than $999 (about Rs 85,000), the business has the opportunity to introduce a more recent model. The cheapest MacBook Air costs Rs 94,000. But with this edition, how low can Apple go? With a starting price of Rs 59,900, the iPhone 16E, which took the SE label this year, is a lacklustre iPhone.

Apple's clear premium image is tied to the company's widespread acceptance of releasing reasonably priced items. Therefore, we cannot envision the business releasing a MacBook for less than $700 (about Rs 60,000) in the market, even if the iPhone CPU helps with the cost of producing the product.

Apple's emphasis on performance and dependability has been demonstrated by the M-series silicon, and the benchmark scores throughout the years have revealed that the A-series CPUs are quite near to these standards.

It seems strange that Apple would release a less expensive MacBook, especially as the iPad Air and Pro versions are still available. Although the business has stated that iPads would never replace MacBooks, a new model may alter consumer dynamics and desire.