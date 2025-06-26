iPhone 17 Pro is rumored to boast exciting camera upgrades, including a redesigned camera bar, a 48MP telephoto lens, and enhanced front camera capabilities. These features, along with the potential for simultaneous front and back camera recording.

Apple's next big attention-seeker this year will be the iPhone 17 Pro, and because AI has been slow to develop, it will be up to the new models to truly thrill consumers. The suspected iPhone cover for the 17 Pro, which depicts the new camera module that is probably going to be made official later this year, is one of the features regarding the iPhone 17 Pro that we have seen leak in recent months.

With the newest 17 Pro and Pro Max versions, the business is expected to include up to four additional features, which they believe would entice more customers to spend a lot of money on the Pros. Here are some features that are rumoured to be included in the most recent premium series.

Camera bar in the making

According to the reports, Apple is reportedly moving towards a camera bar with the iPhone 17 Pro series. For the past several years, the size of the camera hump has been questioned; this module will at least enable Apple to balance the rear profile. Apple intends to utilise the entire area as the LED flash and additional sensors will be located at the opposite end of the cameras.

48MP telephoto lens may feature

Not only that, but the new 48MP telephoto lens, which may replace the existing 12MP lens of the same type, is anticipated to be one of the largest improvements with the iPhone 17 Pro series camera system. With this year's iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max models, Apple may provide a complete set of 48MP sensors for its triple camera system. Apple is expected to shift the perspective by releasing a periscope version, which would undoubtedly delight consumers.

Front camera stats

Although the iPhone's selfie capabilities have lagged behind those of its competitors, the 24MP TrueDepth sensor on the front should make things more competitive. For their highest price, the Pro models have always needed such improvements in order to distinguish out from the standard ones. Apple has to stop concentrating on the front camera and start aiming for the juggernaut, which could come this year.

For content recording

With the iPhone 17 Pro series, Apple may finally enable the use of both front and back cameras for content recording. The technology itself is not new; twin cameras have long been used to record videos by companies like Samsung and Nokia as well as apps like Snapchat. This inclusion has been alluded to in previous rumours, and because the front camera is also receiving an upgrade this year, we believe it may materialise.

A LiDAR scanner and three 48MP sensors—possibly the periscope telephoto lens—are expected to be included in the total 17 Pro camera system. However, when the iPhone 19 series is released the following year, the more significant modifications and enhancements are probably going to be saved for that model.