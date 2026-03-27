Apple has officially announced its WWDC for 2026, running from June 8 to June 12. The event's main highlight is expected to be a significant push into Artificial Intelligence, dubbed 'Apple Intelligence', which will bring new AI-powered features to iOS 20 and other operating systems.

Apple has officially announced the dates for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2026). The much-awaited event will run from June 8 to June 12. This is one of the biggest events in the tech world, where Apple will showcase the next versions of its operating systems like iOS, macOS, watchOS, and iPadOS. This time, all eyes are on Apple's big push into 'Artificial Intelligence' (AI), and tech fans everywhere are super excited.

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The event will kick off with a keynote address on June 8, where Apple CEO Tim Cook and other top executives will reveal the new software features. The keynote will happen live from Apple Park and will also be streamed online for everyone to watch.

iPhones are Getting an AI Makeover: What's New?

The main highlight of this year's WWDC is expected to be 'Apple Intelligence'. We're likely to see some seriously upgraded AI features in iOS 20. This could make tasks like editing photos, summarising emails, and even talking to Siri much smarter and easier than before.

For developers, Apple has lined up over 100 online sessions, workshops, and chances to interact directly with Apple engineers throughout the week. This will be a huge help for them in building new and better apps.

How to Watch it Live in India?

Apple fans and developers in India can catch the event live on the night of June 8, at around 10:30 PM IST. Apple has made it easy to watch the live stream on multiple platforms:

1. The official Apple website (apple.com)

2. The Apple Developer App

3. Apple's official YouTube channel

You can watch the entire event in high-quality video on any of these platforms.

A Super Opportunity for Students: A Chance to Visit the US!

Apple is also encouraging young talent through its 'Swift Student Challenge'. Students who win this challenge will get a fantastic opportunity to attend the event in person at Apple Park. The results for this will be announced on March 26. The top 50 winners will get an even bigger prize: a 3-day trip to Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, where they can meet and interact with experts.