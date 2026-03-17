In a ‘Good Morning America’ interview at ABC News, Cook said that he cannot imagine life without Apple.

In January, The New York Times reported that Cook was looking to cut back on his workload, indicating that he may transition from his role as CEO to chairman.

Apple will celebrate 50 years on April 1, 2026, marking five decades since its founding in 1976.

Meanwhile, Cook is nearing 15 years as the CEO of Apple.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook, in an interview on Tuesday, denied that he is looking to step back from his position at the company, calling the reports a rumor.

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Speaking at ‘Good Morning America’ at ABC News, Cook said he loves what he does “deeply,” and that he “can't imagine life without Apple.” The top leader’s comments were in response to a question from the interviewer as they discussed Apple’s upcoming 50th anniversary.

“Twenty-eight years ago, I walked into Apple, and I've loved every day of it since. We've had ups and downs, but the people I work with are so amazing,” Cook said.

“They bring out the best in me, and hopefully I can bring out the best in them,” he added.

Retirement And Succession

In January, The New York Times reported that Cook was looking to cut back on his workload, indicating that he may transition from his role as CEO to chairman. The report also claimed that Apple was fast-tracking Cook’s succession plans, with multiple internal candidates being considered for the role.

Among the frontrunners for the role is John Ternus, head of hardware engineering, who is reportedly now also overseeing design, a responsibility that is widely seen as being awarded only to senior leaders.

Cook is nearing 15 years as the CEO of Apple; he took on the position in Aug. 2011, filling in the shoes of co-founder Steve Jobs. Cook has often been compared unfavorably to Jobs for failing to bring innovation and creativity to the company, although he has been credited for transforming Apple into the world's most valuable company and was the first to reach a $3 trillion market cap in Jan. 2022.

Apple’s Anniversary

Apple will celebrate 50 years on April 1, 2026, marking five decades since its founding in 1976. Speaking about Apple's biggest contributions since, Cook highlighted the company’s innovation. "You know, you can focus on the product moments, reinventing music, reinventing the smartphone, bringing the creative arts to the table, the creative graphics. Saving people's lives with the watch," he said.

Meanwhile, AAPL shares have gained more than 19% in the past year. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) has risen over 29% in the same period, while the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) has climbed over 28% higher.

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