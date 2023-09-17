Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iOS 17 releasing on September 18: Check out list of compatible Apple smartphones

    Apple offers 5 years support for iPhones which makes them usable for a long time and the new iOS 17 update is rolling out to these iPhone models. Check out iPhones getting iOS 17 update this year.
     

    iOS 17 releasing on September 18 Check out list of compatible Apple smartphones gcw
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 17, 2023, 3:40 PM IST

    Apple will provide the new iOS 17 upgrade for all of the most recent iPhone models, unless you are still using the iPhone X from 2017. On Monday, September 18, the next iOS version will be released, and unlike Android users, the majority of iPhones should receive the update notification that day.

    You may expect five iOS upgrades if Apple continues to support your iPhone for up to five years. Since the release of the iPhone X six years ago, the corporation has stopped providing iOS updates for it. Having said that, if you still possess the model, you will receive an additional year of security updates and an additional two years of market-available hardware support.

    • iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
    • iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max
    • iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max
    • iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max
    • iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR
    • iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

    The new iPhone 15 series will undoubtedly receive the iOS 17 version, as you can see from the list, thus we have left them off. At least four different iPhone models have been formally retired and taken from the Apple Store list, but they will still receive upgrades for a few more years. Owners of the iPhone 13 small don't need to sell their devices, and the new iOS software will be available next week for users of the iPhone Xr and iPhone SE 2022 as well.

    Some of the key iOS 17 features include Standby mode, NameDrop, Journal, Extended call history, and more. These updates will be available for iPhones later this month.

    Last Updated Sep 17, 2023, 3:40 PM IST
