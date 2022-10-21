Instagram introduces new feature to protect users from abuse

Instagram has rolled out new features to protect users from abuse, along with updates to Hidden Words. Now if you block someone, you will have the option to block additional accounts they may have to make it more difficult for them to connect with you again, the company said in a blogpost.

Instagram has rolled out new features to protect users from abuse, along with updates to Hidden Words. To make it harder for someone to communicate with you again after you block them, you will now have the ability to remove any additional accounts they may have, the firm stated in a blog post.

The business anticipates that since these accounts will now be blocked automatically, four million fewer accounts will need to be blocked each week based on the results of the initial testing for this new modification. More than one in five users with at least 10,000 followers have enabled the Hidden Words function since it was introduced last year.

Message requests and comments can be automatically cleaned up with the help of Hidden Words. The business claims that on average, 40% fewer comments might be offensive.

Also Read | Facebook's latest feature enables group admins to withdraw false information

The business has begun testing the automatic activation of Hidden Words for Creator accounts. Every user will be able to credate a personalised list of extra words, phrases, and emojis they might wish to conceal and toggle the settings on or off at any moment.

In the future, a new message will prompt users to consider their response before responding to potentially harmful comments. According to the developer, the app also advises users to treat creators with respect when messaging them directly.

Also Read | Google Meet introduces new feature, calls can now be transcribed into text from October 24 onwards