Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Facebook's latest feature enables group admins to withdraw false information

    The tool allows group admins to automatically quarantine new posts tagged as containing false information and previously posted claims that were later proven false, according to Facebook.

    Facebook s latest feature enables group admins to withdraw false information - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 21, 2022, 10:26 AM IST

    Facebook added a feature that allows group administrators to automatically weed out claims that have been debunked since they were posted. The ability for group administrators to send misinformation to a 'quarantine queue' comes ahead of the US midterm elections. Also, Facebook-parent Meta is still under fire for not doing enough to stifle false material on its platforms.

    According to Facebook, the tool allows group administrators to automatically quarantine new posts tagged as containing false information and previously posted claims later proven false.

    According to Facebook CEO Tom Alison, "Group admins can automatically move posts containing information rated as false by third-party fact-checkers to pending posts so that the admins can review the posts before deleting them. This helps to ensure that content is more trustworthy for the broader community."

    In March, Facebook began allowing groups to automatically reject new posts identified as containing false information, aiming for a segment of the massive network that piqued misinformation watchdogs' interest. Facebook Groups, which allow members to gather around topics ranging from parenting to politics, are used by over 1.8 billion people monthly.

    However, critics have claimed that the groups are ripe for spreading misleading or false information as they frequently attract large audiences of like-minded users organised around a specific topic. The misinformation-sifting tool was one of the enhancements to make group management easier for administrators. 

    "There are over 100 million new group memberships on Facebook every day, which is kind of incredible," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a post, adding that the company will continue to develop new features for "even deeper connections around shared interests."

    According to Alison, the evolution of groups is part of Meta's vision of a future in which life online takes place in virtual worlds known as the metaverse. "Technology is rapidly evolving," Alison said at the summit.

    "More specifically, we're evolving it, investing in products and research that will aid in realising the metaverse."

    Also read: Mark Zuckerberg loses around 100 million plus followers on Facebook; know why

    Also read: Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan's Facebook account hacked; efforts to restore underway

    Also read: Facebook 12k employees likely to lose jobs amid quiet layoff: Report

    Last Updated Oct 21, 2022, 10:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Google fined Rs 1337.76 crore by India for abusing its position AJR

    Google fined Rs 1337.76 crore by India for abusing its position

    Apple Watch Series 8 saves man life after a brutal car accident gcw

    Apple Watch Series 8 saves man's life after a brutal car accident

    Nothing Phone 1 to be first phone in India to get Jio 5G support Report gcw

    Nothing Phone (1) to be first phone in India to get Jio 5G support: Report

    Samsung Diwali offer Buy Galaxy Z Flip 4 and get Galaxy watch 4 almost free here is how to buy it gcw

    Samsung Diwali offer: Buy Galaxy Z Flip 4 and get Galaxy watch 4 almost free; here's how to buy it

    Diwali 2022 Google has a special festival surprise for users this year Details here gcw

    Diwali 2022: Google has a special festival surprise for users this year; Details here

    Recent Stories

    football english premier league EPL 2022-23: Steven Gerrard sacked as Aston Villa boss after Fulham rout-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: Steven Gerrard sacked as Aston Villa boss after Fulham debacle

    Sanjay Dutt launched Dhruva Sarja KD-The Devil tease actor talks about South Cinema and KGF RBA

    Sanjay Dutt launched Dhruva Sarja’s KD-The Devil teaser; actor talks about South Cinema and KGF

    Asia Cup 2023: Once we get clearance from the government then we travel to Pakistan - BCCI President Roger Binny-ayh

    'Once we get clearance from the government then we travel to Pakistan' - BCCI President Roger Binny

    No plans for layoffs: Twitter to employees after Elon Musk's job cut remarks - adt

    No plans for layoffs: Twitter to employees after Elon Musk's job cut remarks

    Brahmastra on OTT: Amazon Prime Video or Netflix or Hotstar? Where & when Ranbir, Alia Bhatt's film will be release RBA

    Brahmastra on OTT: Amazon Prime or Netflix or Hotstar? Where & when Ranbir, Alia Bhatt's film will be release

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon