Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google Meet introduces new feature, calls can now be transcribed into text from October 24 onwards

    Google Meet is one of the most popular apps, especially after replacing the Google Duo app for iOS and Android devices. Google has stated the new feature that can be accessed in Google Meet for desktop or laptop clients and is available only for the English language.

    Google Meet introduces new feature calls can now be transcribed into text gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 17, 2022, 5:03 PM IST

    Google has announced that Meet calls can now be transcribed into text, and users can further save them in a Google Doc format. The stored file may be retrieved using Google Drive, claims Android Central.

    One of the most used applications is Google Meet, especially when it took the place of the Google Duo app for iOS and Android smartphones. Google has clarified that the new functionality is exclusively accessible for English speakers and may be used in Google Meet for desktop or laptop clients.

    Google said the transcribed file can be stored in the same “Meeting Recordings" folder of the Google Meet app from the accompanying Google Drive storage. Before joining the Google Meet call, attendees will be notified that the call is transcribed.

    Also Read | Spotify Hi-Fi coming soon? From price to new features; here's what we know

    The purpose of these transcripts is to document the conversation from the meeting, serve as a record, and be useful to participants or the host if they wish to refer back to a specific section or idea from the entire discussion.

    The "transcript will immediately be linked to the appropriate calendar invite for the meeting" is another cool feature. Additionally, the transcribed file for meetings with more than 200 attendees will be distributed to the meeting organisers, hosts, co-hosts, and specific users who requested a transcription.

    The launch of the new function is anticipated to begin on October 24. Customers of Google Workspace Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and the Teaching and Learning Upgrade will have access to it.

    Also Read | Apple increases price of iPhone SE 3 by Rs 6,000 in India, Know the latest price

    Meanwhile, over the past 18 years, Gmail has seen many changes. The most recent improvements deliver useful updates to all Gmail users, including the best of Google Workspace and a brand-new appearance based on Google's Material Design 3. "We're bringing together Gmail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet in a single, unified look to help people remain connected," Kamath said.

    Last Updated Oct 17, 2022, 5:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Moto E22s launched in India from price to specs know all about latest smartphone under Rs 10000 gcw

    Moto E22s launched in India; from price to specs, know all about latest smartphone under Rs 10,000

    Apple Meta Quest Pro to feature iris scanning for payments biometrics Report gcw

    Meta Quest Pro to feature iris scanning for payments, biometrics: Report

    Spotify Hi Fi coming soon From price to new features here is what we know gcw

    Spotify Hi-Fi coming soon? From price to new features; here's what we know

    Apple increases price of iPhone SE 3 in India Know the latest price is it worth buying gcw

    Apple increases price of iPhone SE 3 by Rs 6,000 in India, Know the latest price

    Motorola E22s to launch today likely to be under Rs 10000 Here is what we know so far gcw

    Motorola E22s to launch today, likely to be under Rs 10,000; Here's what we know so far

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: West Indies coach Simmons tell batters to 'wake up' after shocker against Scotland snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: West Indies coach Simmons tell batters to 'wake up'

    Raj Thackeray to produce biopic on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj; film may have two or three parts RBA

    Raj Thackeray to produce biopic on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj; film may have two or three parts

    Law Minister Kiren Rijiju says Justice DY Chandrachud appointed Chief Justice of India from November 9 AJR

    Law Minister Kiren Rijiju says Justice DY Chandrachud appointed Chief Justice of India from November 9

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Is Shami an ideal replacement for Bumrah? Here's what Tendulkar feels snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Is Shami an ideal replacement for Bumrah? Here's what Tendulkar feels

    Yoga guru Ramdev says, 'Salman Khan takes drugs'; calls out Aamir, SRK's son AJR

    Yoga guru Ramdev targets Bollywood, claims 'Salman Khan takes drugs'; calls out Aamir, SRK's son

    Recent Videos

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon
    Miranda House Diwali fest: Girl students allege harassment; Delhi Police say event was very peaceful

    Miranda House Diwali fest: Girl students allege harassment; Delhi Police say event was very peaceful

    Video Icon
    Watch Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Watch: Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Video Icon