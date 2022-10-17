Google Meet introduces new feature, calls can now be transcribed into text from October 24 onwards

Google Meet is one of the most popular apps, especially after replacing the Google Duo app for iOS and Android devices. Google has stated the new feature that can be accessed in Google Meet for desktop or laptop clients and is available only for the English language.

Google has announced that Meet calls can now be transcribed into text, and users can further save them in a Google Doc format. The stored file may be retrieved using Google Drive, claims Android Central.

One of the most used applications is Google Meet, especially when it took the place of the Google Duo app for iOS and Android smartphones. Google has clarified that the new functionality is exclusively accessible for English speakers and may be used in Google Meet for desktop or laptop clients.

Google said the transcribed file can be stored in the same “Meeting Recordings" folder of the Google Meet app from the accompanying Google Drive storage. Before joining the Google Meet call, attendees will be notified that the call is transcribed.

Also Read | Spotify Hi-Fi coming soon? From price to new features; here's what we know

The purpose of these transcripts is to document the conversation from the meeting, serve as a record, and be useful to participants or the host if they wish to refer back to a specific section or idea from the entire discussion.

The "transcript will immediately be linked to the appropriate calendar invite for the meeting" is another cool feature. Additionally, the transcribed file for meetings with more than 200 attendees will be distributed to the meeting organisers, hosts, co-hosts, and specific users who requested a transcription.

The launch of the new function is anticipated to begin on October 24. Customers of Google Workspace Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and the Teaching and Learning Upgrade will have access to it.

Also Read | Apple increases price of iPhone SE 3 by Rs 6,000 in India, Know the latest price

Meanwhile, over the past 18 years, Gmail has seen many changes. The most recent improvements deliver useful updates to all Gmail users, including the best of Google Workspace and a brand-new appearance based on Google's Material Design 3. "We're bringing together Gmail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet in a single, unified look to help people remain connected," Kamath said.