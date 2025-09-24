A new report from Check Point Software Technologies reveals that India's education and research sector is a top target for cyberattacks, facing an average of 7,095 weekly attacks per organization.

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): India's education and research sector continues to remain one of the most targeted industries for cyberattacks, according to the latest Threat Intelligence Report from Nasdaq-listed Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

The report noted that the sector faced an average of 7,095 weekly attacks per organization, placing it above government institutions and consumer goods companies, and second globally only to healthcare.

Following education, the most targeted sectors were government with 5,140 weekly attacks and consumer goods and services with 3,889 weekly attacks, highlighting how diverse industries continue to face mounting cyber risks.

"Overall, organizations in India experienced an average of 3,233 cyberattacks per week over the past six months, far exceeding the global average of 2,002 attacks per organization," Check Point Software Technologies Ltd said in a press release.

The surge in cyberattacks on the education sector is driven by a unique set of factors.

Expanded digital footprint: Hybrid learning models, the widespread use of personal/shared devices, and highly connected campuses have significantly widened the attack surface.

Resource constraints: Many institutions continue to rely on limited cyber security budgets, outdated infrastructure, and small IT teams, leaving them vulnerable to exploitation.

Open access platforms: Heavy dependence on internet-facing tools for collaboration, research, and virtual classrooms creates multiple entry points for attackers.

High-value targets: Intellectual property, sensitive student data, and access to government-funded research make academic institutions particularly attractive to cybercriminals.

Sundar Balasubramanian, Managing Director, Check Point Software Technologies, India and South Asia, said: "India's education and research sector continues to be at the epicenter of cyber threats."

"Infostealers and RATs (Remote access Trojans) are exploiting vulnerabilities in hybrid learning models and connected ecosystems. To counter this, institutions need to embrace a prevention first posture powered by cloud native security, endpoint protection and actionable threat intelligence. Safeguarding intellectual capital and ensuring academic continuity requires resilience at the core of every digital strategy," Sundar Balasubramanian added.

