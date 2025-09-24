The Kerala Government has also launched 'Surakshamitram', a child safety initiative allowing students to anonymously submit complaints through help-boxes installed in their schools.

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): The Kerala education department has released a textbook for class 10 social studies, which discusses the Governor's constitutional powers and Centre-state relations. This is the second part of the 10th-grade social studies textbook. The chapter says that the Governor is not an elected post. When different parties are ruling the state and centre, the role of the Governor has created controversies. The governor is only a nominal head of state. The Governor can function only on the advice of the cabinet.

It also says that, as the constitution provides a parliamentary system, the executive power of the state is vested in the CM of the state. It also says about the powers of the governor under various heads.

Students Can Wear Civil Dress on Festivals

Earlier, Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty had said that the powers and responsibilities of the governor should be brought into the syllabus. The Kerala Education Department had announced that students will not be required to wear uniforms in schools on festival days. According to the new order, festivals such as Onam, Christmas, and Ramadan will now be exempted from the mandatory uniform rule, allowing students to attend school in traditional or festive attire. The order will help foster a festive spirit and respect for cultural diversity among children. Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty on August 10 announced the launch of 'Surakshamitram', a new initiative aimed at strengthening child safety across schools in the state. In a post on X, the minister said the programme, introduced by the General Education Department, will enable students to submit complaints anonymously through specially installed help-boxes in their schools.



"'Surakshamitram' is a new initiative launched by Kerala's General Edu Dept to ensure children's safety in the state. It allows students to submit complaints anonymously via a help-box installed in their schools. The govt is committed to acting against atrocities against children," read the post.

