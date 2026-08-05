WhatsApp Web now allows users to make video calls directly from a laptop or desktop without their phone. This feature supports both one-on-one and group video chats, requiring the phone to be linked via QR code and have an active internet connection.

Users in India may now make calls straight from a laptop or desktop without using their phone thanks to WhatsApp Web's capability for video calling. The functionality allows users to initiate one-on-one or group video chats using the web interface, much like it does on mobile devices.

Step up WhatsApp

Users must use the WhatsApp desktop app or go to web.whatsapp.com on a desktop browser in order to utilise WhatsApp Web. Using the Linked Devices option in the mobile app's settings, the phone running WhatsApp must be linked by scanning the QR code displayed on the screen. Chats immediately sync once connected, and the connection remains active as long as the phone is connected to the internet.

How To Start Video Call?

Users must open the chosen WhatsApp Web chat and hit the video camera icon in the upper right corner of the chat window in order to initiate a video call. This is applicable to both individual and group conversations; group video calls may accommodate more than one participant at once, much like on mobile devices. During an ongoing group call, the call opens in a new window with the ability to mute voice, disable video, and add extra members.

Requirements

Because WhatsApp Web is an extension of the mobile app rather than a stand-alone service, a reliable internet connection is necessary on both the PC and the connected phone. For the call to operate, users must have a functional camera and microphone on their desktop or laptop. The majority of contemporary browsers, including Chrome, Edge, and Firefox, enable this capability. Compared to the browser version, the desktop version of WhatsApp, which is compatible with both Windows and Mac, provides the same calling features and is often more reliable for longer talks.

Both parties' internet speeds affect the quality of video calls on WhatsApp Web, and talks may cease if the connected phone loses connectivity. All users with an updated version of WhatsApp may utilise the function, and other than connecting the device once, no further setup or different account is required.